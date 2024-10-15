Bengaluru weather: City likely to see heavy rains till October 17, predicts IMD

Bengaluru is likely to witness a rainy week ahead, and the gloomy sky with partial rains is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days, said the Indian Meteorological Department. Bengaluru’s observatory has already recorded 72mm of rainfall in October. Bengaluru had already witnessed the driest September in recent times with very little rainfall.

According to reports, the 7-day forecast of IMD predicted moderate to heavy rains for Bengaluru between October 14 and 17. Along with Bengaluru, areas in Bengaluru Rural, Chikballapura and Kolar districts are likely to receive heavy rains this week. The maximum temperature during this period is expected to be less than 27 degrees Celsius with cloudy weather throughout the day.

This heavy rain is also expected to elevate traffic issues in Bengaluru, as many roads get submerged after a brief rain. The BBMP and Bengaluru police are already alerted and prepared to monitor any situation.

Bengaluru had already witnessed the driest September in recent times with very little rainfall. This September, the city surpassed previous weather records by accounting for only 23.9 mm of rain, making it the second driest month of the year in the city’s history and the fifth driest since rainfall records began in the late 1800s, according to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The report stated that September 1934 held the record for the driest September in Bengaluru's history, when just 8.3 mm was measured at the city’s IMD observatory. Other notably dry years include 1928 (18.7 mm), 1911 (19.8 mm), and 1885 (20.6 mm). More recently, September has also seen low rainfall in 2016 (33.2 mm) and 2012 (68.4 mm).

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert was issued for various districts in Karnataka. Nine districts of Southern interior Karnataka, including Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, and Kodagu districts, are likely to receive massive thunderstorms in upcoming days and district collectors are advised to take proper measures.