Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar road gets submerged after brief rain, commuters fume. Video

The service road near Bengaluru’s Kalyan Nagar is flooded after a brief rain on Saturday night, making commute a nightmare for daily travelers. As many IT employees travel to work through this route, they complain that the water stagnation is going unaddressed by the the civic authorities. Road got submerged in Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar. ((Screen grab from X post))

An X handle called North Bangalore post shared the visuals of flooded roads and urged officials to show concern on the civic apathy in tech capital. The handle wrote, “ORR service road - Kalyan Nagar. No media attention or high-profile visits seem to fix this flooding mess on the flyover and service road. Why is this being ignored, BBMP? BTW this is today's morning video.”

Manyata Tech Park, where thousands of IT employees are just 10 minutes away from this broken road is causing major inconvenience to all the set of people. A user wrote, “On the flyover also there is water logging , there is no drainage created! Come down to service road, there is a rajakaluve which takes water to chellakere.. they can’t even let the water flow into Rajakaluve ! Engineering genius of BBMP!”

A second user wrote, “This stretch Kalyan Nagar, Babusapalya, Horamavu signal is atrocious, stop gap patch work on service roads, roads going inside horrendous in stretches, orthos, physios, and vehicle mechanics will prosper abundantly here.”

Earlier, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru urged the state government to improve the road infrastructure on the city's ORR. The association wrote, “The Outer Ring Road requires urgent attention! We urge all relevant authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and upgradation works, including road repairs, pothole filling, waterlogging solutions, footpath and service road upkeep, flyover micro-surfacing, and stormwater drain clearance.”

The association also listed areas where waterlogging is observed frequently and places with multiple potholes. It also called for action by various civic bodies and requested them to fix the menace.