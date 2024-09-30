‘Bengaluru pubs not playing English or Hindi music': Man claims activists forcing to play Kannada songs

A man in Bengaluru claimed that a pub that he was sitting in was interrupted by the Kannada activists and forced the management to play Kannada songs instead English or Hindi music. He also said that the pubs in the city are slowly started playing Kannada songs, after pressure from the local groups. “It’s a new thing coming from Bengaluru that they don’t want to play English or Hindi music in pubs," a user companied on social media. (Unsplash)

A man named Abhayjeet AJ took to social media and wrote, “I was sitting for some drinks in a pub of Bangalore and a group of locals came. They wanted the pub management to play kannada music. Because of some people in Bengaluru, pubs don't want to play English songs.”

He further asked if he is in India or some other country. “It’s a new thing coming from Bengaluru that they don’t want to play English or Hindi music in pubs. Are we in India or Bengaluru is a different country? I cannot get this,” Abhayjeet added.

After the post went viral, the man was schooled by people on social media for asking if he is in some other country after listening to Kannada songs.

A user reminisced his 2016 days where he was asked to leave a pub for asking to play Kannada songs. He wrote, “Back in 2016, I went to a pub in Indiranagar with my friends. We had just graduated and all of us had recently shifted to Bangalore. DJ was playing English and Hindi songs. After sometime we requested the DJ to play some Kannada songs. We were asked to leave. How times have changed.”

Another user said that Kannada is also one of the national languages and it must be given equal importance. “This guy is unaware that Kannada is also one of the national languages of 'India' in which he lives,” he added.