A few doctors in Karnataka started writing their prescriptions in Kannada to promote the local language in the state. Earlier, the Kannada Development Authority urged the state government to mandate this process to bring Kannada environment in the state. Karnataka doctors switch to Kannada while writing prescriptions to patients, receive accolades

Also Read - ‘Mandate writing doctor prescriptions in Kannada’: KDA urges Karnataka government

In Karnataka’s Chitrdurga, an orthopaedics doctor named Sanjay Raghavendra wrote the entire prescription for his patient in Kannada. His prescription went viral on social media and he received accolades from the Kannada activists. An X user wrote, “His name is Dr Sanjay he writes prescription in Kannada. Make him famous. We Kannadigas should bring more Sanjays to the fore.”

Another dental doctor, Murali in Hosangadi, also switched to Kannada from English while writing the prescription. KDA chairman Purushotham Bilimal shared the slip and wrote, “Hosangadi Dr. Murali Mohan has written the prescription beautifully in Kannada. Let's congratulate him.” Earlier, Bilimal urged Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to mandate writing prescriptions in Kannada for doctors. He said, “If government doctors working in health centres, taluk and district hospitals across the state prioritise Kannada while writing prescriptions, it will be a major step towards protecting Kannada identity. I request you to look into it and mandate prescriptions in Kannada.”

Also Read - 'Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas': Viral X post calls every non-Kannada speaker an outsider, sparks heated debate

He also said that it was doctors' demand to make it a mandatory practice for them. “After reading about it in the media, hundreds of doctors voluntarily have expressed to me that they will start writing prescriptions in Kannada to save the language," he said.

However, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that it is not a practical idea to mandate Kannada in this area. “The flexibility is very important when it comes to medical terms as people’s health is involved in it. If doctors can write prescriptions in Kannada, it is good. But making it a mandatory practice is not a practical idea,” he added.