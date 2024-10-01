Bengaluru experiences its driest Septembers in nearly a century, residents lament waterlogging: Report

Bengaluru city has defied previous weather records by accounting for only 23.9 mm of rain this September, making it the second driest month of the year in the city’s history and the fifth driest since rainfall records began in the late 1800s, according to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as reported by the Deccan Herald. Despite this, the overall southwest monsoon season showed better totals, with rainfall nearing seasonal averages in Bengaluru. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Traditionally, September is known for being the wettest month in Bengaluru, averaging around 208.3 mm of rainfall. The city has experienced some exceptionally high totals, including a remarkable 516.6 mm in September 1986.

The record for the driest September belongs to 1934, when just 8.3 mm was measured at the IMD's Bengaluru observatory, the report stated. Other notably dry years include 1928 (18.7 mm), 1911 (19.8 mm), and 1885 (20.6 mm). More recently, September has also seen low rainfall in 2016 (33.2 mm) and 2012 (68.4 mm).

READ | Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar road gets submerged after brief rain, commuters fume. Video

This year, 15.5 mm of the total rainfall occurred in a single day, within the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on September 29. Meanwhile, the HAL airport—Bengaluru’s second-oldest IMD observatory, recorded 66.3 mm of rain for the month, with the majority falling during the same 24-hour timeframe.

Despite the lack of rain in September, the overall southwest monsoon season from June to September was more favorable, with Bengaluru city receiving 551.1 mm of rain, while HAL airport recorded 470 mm, both close to seasonal averages, the report added.

In terms of district-wide rainfall, Bengaluru Urban noted 357.2 mm, falling short of the typical 452.4 mm, while Bengaluru Rural saw 420.9 mm, just below the normal of 432.9 mm.

READ | Nepal floods: Death toll exceeds 150, schools closed amid torrential rains | Latest updates

Meanwhile, several internet users took to social media to lament over waterlogging in parts of the city after heavy showers in the last couple days.

“Skycourt Apartment in Panathur was flooded due to the overnight downpour on September 28th, 2024. Hundreds of cars and bikes were submerged, resulting in huge losses. Apartments in East Bengaluru are built on such a fragile ecosystem that they cannot withstand a single heavy rain after a dry month. The reason: some real estate tycoons-turned-politicians are encroaching on Rajakaluve. #BengaluruRains” a user wrote.

The user also shared a video of an orphanage that was flooded post rain.