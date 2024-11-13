Dermatologist warns never pop a pimple on this area of your face… it can even cause death in rare cases

Getting rid of a pimple on the nose is not as easy as popping it; however that can do more harm than help. Mark Strom, a certified US-based dermatologist, says popping a pimple on the nose 'can be particularly dangerous'. There are ways to get rid of a pimple without popping it. Before we get into that, here's why in the event that you wake up to find a pimple on your nose, know that the last thing you should do is pop it. Also read | Want pimple-free face? Eight things you need to know You should never pop a pimple on the nose; dermatologist warns it could be dangerous. (Pexels)

Why popping a pimple on nose can be dangerous

Mark Strom said in a recent video he posted on his Instagram page, Dermarkologist, “As a certified dermatologist, I say, this is why you should never pop a pimple on the nose: Popping a pimple in the central part of the face, aka the triangle of death, can be particularly dangerous. This area of the face, from the bridge of the nose down to the quarters of the mouth, connects directly to the brain and a blood vessel called the cavernous sinuses.”

Infections in this area can also spread to the brain

He added, "So, when you traumatise the skin in this area or pop a pimple, you are potentially introducing infections into the bloodstream that can also travel directly to the brain. This can lead to infection and even death. Is it incredibly rare for this to happen? Yes, but I still leave the pimples on my nose alone."

He also wrote in his caption, "Why you should NEVER pop a pimple on the nose! The triangle of death is a portion of the centre of the face that has blood vessels that connect directly to the brain. Infections in this area (especially those that are traumatised) can also spread to the brain, leading to brain infections and even death. Is it incredibly unlikely that this would occur from popping a small pimple? Yes, but I still leave my nose pimples alone!"

How to fix pimples

While popping a pimple isn't recommended, we're aware that some people find it hard to resist the urge to take matters into their own hands and do it anyway. If that's you, here are some doctor-approved home remedies you should try instead: from icing the pimple to applying eye drops.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.