Dermatologist explains best skin treatments for brides, grooms: Top 8 services to take before your wedding for that glow

Even if you eat clean for clear skin, work hard to control your hormonal acne, and routinely apply products to enhance your natural glow, there are a number of skin and beauty treatments that can help you look and feel your best for your wedding. Also read | What is microneedling? Dermatologist explains how it works, benefits, whether it's safe and worth the hype These beauty and skin treatments can enhance brides' natural glow, leaving them feeling refreshed and confident as they start their new life. (Unsplash)

Whether you're planning a wedding or just hoping to get your skin ready for a big event, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vinata Shetty, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited shared a thorough guide on everything you can do to get the best skin of your life. According to her, 'with the right combination of treatments and planning, brides and grooms can confidently step into their big day'.

She said, “Every bride and groom dreams of looking their very best on their wedding day. Achieving that picture-perfect look takes thoughtful planning and preparation. The secret to a flawless complexion and immaculate makeup is to incorporate effective pre-wedding beauty treatments into your routine. These treatments not only enhance your natural glow but also help you feel refreshed and confident as you step into this new chapter of life.”

Dr Shetty shared a list of ideal cosmetic treatments every bride and groom-to-be should consider: “Think of it as your guide to self-indulgence and preparation, helping you step into your big day looking and feeling like the most confident version of yourself. It is usually recommended to start your pre-wedding procedures well in advance to allow time for any adjustments, multiple sessions, and necessary recovery periods.”

Chemical peels can improve overall skin tone and texture, reduce the appearance of acne scars, minimise sun damage, and soften fine lines and wrinkles. (Freepik)

1. Medi facials

“Medi Facials are a popular choice for deep cleansing, boosting circulation, moisturisingg and restoring the skin’s natural equilibrium. Unlike traditional salon facials, medi facials combine medical-grade products and advanced techniques for addressing specific issues like congested pores, dullness, and minor breakouts. Performed by certified and experienced dermatologists, Medi-facials have been shown to be more effective than salon facials, producing better and longer-lasting benefits,” Dr Shetty said.

2. Chemical and body peels

She added, “Chemical and body peels are another option. They use carefully formulated acids to remove dead skin cells and stimulate cell turnover, resulting in smoother and younger-looking skin, not just on your face but also on areas like your back, chest, and arms.”

3. Q-Switch Laser

“For those struggling with pigmentation, skin brightening and lightening with Q-Switch Laser is a game-changer. It works by breaking down melanin in the skin, resulting in a more even, bright complexion. The treatment works particularly well for sun damage, age spots, and melasma,” Dr Shetty said.

4. Insta Glow Peels

“Insta Glow Peels are another must have for pre-wedding events. these peels provide immediate radiance by gently exfoliating the top layer of skin to expose fresher, brighter skin beneath. The end result is a brilliant glow that will make you photo-ready for all of your pre-wedding events,” Dr Shetty said.

Microneedling: You can see your dermatologist and consult about micro-needling if you have extreme puffy eyes. Microneedling, also known as induction therapy helps reduce scarring, wrinkles and pigment issues like bags and dark circles.(Unsplash)

5. Body contouring procedures

She further said, “When it comes to body preparation, body contouring procedures like ultrasound or radiofrequency treatments sculpt and tone targeted areas, reducing fat cells and tightening skin, ensuring you look your best in your wedding attire.”

6. Botox, fillers

The dermatologist added that advanced treatments are also gaining traction among couples: “Face enhancement procedures like Botox, fillers, and Thermage address fine lines, restore lost volume, and create a lifted appearance. These treatments should ideally be planned in advance for natural-looking results and allow time for necessary touch-ups if required.”

7. Micro-needling

She said, “Micro-needling, when combined with a skin booster, is another effective way to enhance skin texture and moisture levels. It creates tiny punctures in the skin to stimulate production and improve product absorption.”

8. IV drips

Dr Shetty added, “Finally, some couples are turning to IV drips for an internal boost – delivering vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream can boost overall health, potentially improving skin radiance from within. These treatments can be especially beneficial for those feeling run-down from wedding preparation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.