What is microneedling? Dermatologist explains how it works, benefits, whether it's safe and worth the hype

Microneedling has become a celebrity go-to for good skin thanks to a long list of potential benefits, such as reduced acne scars and signs of ageing. But how does microneedling work, you ask? Before taking the plunge, you should gather as much information as possible about microneedling – what is microneedling, and is it really worth the hype? What about the price? Also read: Top skincare trends that ruled in 2023: Microneedling, ceramides, laser treatments, hyaluronic injectables and more Microneedling is one of the most effective ways to naturally boost collagen and improve skin quality. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sagar Gujjar, MD dermatologist (IFAAD), founder and head of Skinwood Luxury Aesthetics Centre, answered our burning questions and shared the ultimate guide to microneedling.

What is microneedling?

Dr Sagar Gujjar says, “Microneedling is a minimally invasive procedure that involves the use of fine needles to create controlled micro-injuries in the skin. These tiny punctures stimulate the body’s natural healing process, boosting collagen and elastin production.”

He adds, “The treatment has evolved significantly, with options ranging from traditional derma rollers to advanced technologies like SkinPen, Morpheus8 (which combines microneedling with radiofrequency for collagen remodelling and skin tightening), and Aquagold (which infuses serums and neurotoxins through micro-channels for instant radiance).”

Is microneedling worth the hype?

Microneedling helps to improve skin firmness, smooth out fine lines, reduce acne scars, and even out skin tone, he says. “Another key benefit is its ability to enhance the absorption of skincare ingredients, making treatments like PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) and vitamin-rich serums more effective,” Dr Sagar adds.

Microneedling is one of the most effective ways to naturally boost collagen and improve skin quality. “While a single session can give your skin a refreshed look, multiple treatments provide long-term benefits such as scar reduction, enhanced elasticity, and a smoother, more even complexion,” Dr Sagar says.

While microneedling offers impressive results, it’s important to consult a board-certified dermatologist to ensure the right approach for your skin type, he says, adding, “Done correctly, it can be a game-changer — proving that the hype surrounding this treatment is well deserved.”

Microneedling helps to improve skin firmness, smooth out fine lines, reduce acne scars, and even out skin tone. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Does microneedling hurt or lead to bleeding?

According to Dr Sagar, discomfort is minimal with the application of a topical numbing cream before the procedure, and most patients find the process quite tolerable. “Pinpoint bleeding may occur when deeper penetration is required, which actually promotes healing and collagen production. Bleeding does happen usually with treatments like Aquagold, Derma Rollers, SkinPen, or Morpheus8 MNRF,” he says.

What are the risks involved with microneedling?

There is no such risk involved in the procedure, according to Dr Sagar – it's completely safe under a well-experienced dermatologist.

How is it different from vampire facials?

Dr Sagar says, “Vampire facial is part of microneedling, but additionally, we use PRP from your own blood to inject in the same area where we do microneedling or we apply it topically to induce a faster healing process with your own growth factors from PRP.”

Results are typically seen in how many weeks?

Dr Sagar says patients often notice visible improvements within a few days. However, optimal results usually appear after 25 to 30 days as the skin completes its natural healing process.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.