All you need to know about vampire facial

The cosmetic industry is a constantly changing terrain, and one of the most intriguing trends that popped up in recent times is the Vampire Facial which has an intriguing gothic feel. But apart from its catchy name, an in-depth analysis of the details of this treatment is a must. How has it turned into a center of attention for both celebrities and the public? Considering the mystique surrounding this event, Aleena, a physician from Cara Clinic, Mumbai, reveals some scientific details and hidden aspects of this fascinating process. Vampire facial is the recent trend, but is it worth it? Experts share their insights.

What is Vampire Treatment?

The vampire treatment, also referred to as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) microneedling, is a double-barreled method. To begin with, microneedling uses small needles to puncture the skin, which helps generate controlled micro-injuries. These ‘wounds’ help the body to heal by stimulating collagen and elastin, the proteins responsible for the skin fullness and elasticity.

This is where the “vampire” term comes to the fore, then platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is prepared by taking blood from your arm and centrifuging it. This PRP is a rich source of growth factors that are natural proteins that speed up tissue growth and regeneration. The PRP is either applied topically or injected back into the treated areas, thereby intensifying the therapeutic effects of microneedling.

Aleena elaborates, “Consider PRP to be your body’s own internal growth serum. By using its regeneration capacity, we make the skin texture better, diminish wrinkles, and even provide benefits to the hair follicles. It’s almost as if you are feeding nutrients to your skin from the inside out.”

Celeb craze and beyond - Why the popularity surge?

TV personality Kim Kardashian, athlete Cristiano Ronaldo and most recently Kiran Sachdeva in the series Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives has spoken out in favor of the Vampire Facial treatment. Its popularity stems from its minimally invasive nature, low recovery period, and ability to produce a subtle natural appearance.

However the trend doesn’t stay on the red carpet alone. Dr. Aleena adds, “ PRP treatment is gaining popularity not only in rejuvenating the face, but also scars, and hair loss. People are more and more aiming to treat themselves with their own biology and PRP fits here perfectly.”

Drawbacks to consider

Discomfort - The process of microneedling is not completely painless and may be accompanied by mild redness, and the procedure with a blood draw can make some people squirm.

Limited Long-Term Data - Although there are many ongoing studies pertaining to the efficacy of PRP, long-standing evidence on its effects particularly in the skin is slowly developing.

Unrealistic Expectations - The results of Vampire Facials may not be miraculous and dramatic for everyone. It is extremely important to have realistic ideas and share your dream results with a well-trained dermatologist beforehand.

“The Vampire facial is an intriguing procedure but just like any other cosmetic treatment it is not a magic potion for aging, before you consider getting a Vampire Facial it is important to understand the procedure and look for a qualified professional, who will assess you skin and understand your expectations and suggest if it is the right treatment for your skin. Remember healthy skin is based on a holistic approach and starts from within”, says Aleena Rehman.