What’s microneedling, the skincare trend Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian and other Hollywood celebs root for?

After the Food and Drug Administration cleared the first fractional radiofrequency microneedling tool for soft tissue contraction recently, microneedling has caught the attention of skincare enthusiasts. While there are several procedures that have proclaimed to beat ageing over the years, this one involves using fine needles and with minimal downtime. Microneedling is a foundational treatment that involves using fine needles to create tiny micro injuries in the skin(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Middleton and others have admitted to getting the treatment in the past and as part of their skincare regimen. Dr Swetha Dilip, aesthetic physician, says, “Microneedling is a foundational treatment that involves using fine needles to create tiny micro injuries in the skin. It stimulates the body’s natural healing response, promoting collagen and elastin production.”

She adds, “It is a high-value treatment with minimal discomfort and downtime. It can be combined with growth factors, vitamins and peptides for enhanced absorption, depending on the client’s needs — whether it’s hydration, improved texture, reducing sun damage or achieving a healthy glow.”

Another latest innovation in this non-surgical skin-tightening procedure is RF microneedling, which combines the benefits of microneedling with radiofrequency energy. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, says, “With its growing popularity, radiofrequency energy is delivered through the needles, heating the deeper layers of the skin, further stimulating collagen production and tissue tightening.”

She adds, “The treatment is usually performed in a series of sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart, and can be customised to address specific skin concerns.”

Benefits of microneedling

Improved skin texture with less visible pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

Minimisation of the appearance of acne scarring.

Revitalisation of sun damage, dull and lacklustre skin.



While microneedling can be done at home, there are several reasons why it’s recommended to have it done professionally. Dr Gupta shares, “From sterilisation and hygiene of the devices that reduces the risk of infection, customised treatment, deeper penetration with the use of longer needles (up to 3.0mm) for more effective collagen production and tissue repair to even coverage and post-treatment care, a professional takes care of all this.”

Post-procedure care

After the treatment, one may experience mild redness similar to a sunburn for two to three days, which will flake off and improve over the week. Dilip explains, “You can resume normal activities within 24 hours. However, swimming, sweating, heavy makeup and sun exposure are not advised for three to five days. Use your recovery cream, sunscreen, drink plenty of water and refrain from using active ingredients in your skincare.”

Microneedling is suitable for most individuals, regardless of skin type, age or gender. However, it is advised that those with active skin infections or using certain active ingredients, like tretinoin or AHA/BHA, should consult with a professional before the procedure.

Tip: Experts suggest that you should schedule the session on the weekend to recover. Do it four to six days before a big event.

Alternative to botox

Valeria Lipovetsky recently tried out the microneedling procedure for the first time(Photo: Instagram)

Lifestyle influencer Valeria Lipovetsky recently tried out the microneedling procedure for the first time to minimise her use of Botox treatments. As shared on an Instagram Reel, she shared how a microneedling is done step-by-step with the first one of numbing the skin. Followed by applying hyaluronic acid and then microneedling – which led her to blood coming out of her skin. The final step was putting sunscreen.