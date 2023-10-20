Wedding season is soon upon us and apart from planning your trousseau and jewellery, it is important to plan your skincare and beauty treatments to look your best on the D-day. No matter what your approach - whether it is through salons or aesthetic dermatology clinics, there are some general dos and dont’s to observe. Pre-wedding beauty treatments: Tips on dos and don’ts (Photo by Raphael Lovaski on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Santhanam, Consultant Dermatologist at PD Hinduja and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai's Mahim, advised dos and don’ts of pre wedding treatments -

Dos

1. Start early by visiting a dermatologist to understand your skin and concerns

2. If you opt for laser hair removal start at least 6 months in advance

3. Discuss a comprehensive program with a timetable with your doctor

4. Get your skincare routine under control with the correct ingredients and brands

5. Try every make up product you intend to use to avoid any nasty allergies or surprises.

6. Use good quality products and brands only.

7. All treatments should stop when doctor recommends it

8. Even if you do facials in between , always check with your doctor and do it.

9. Focus on a healthy diet, adequate sleep and healthy lifestyle.

Don’ts

1. Don’t go doctor shopping constantly

2. Don’t get swayed by new treatments offered by friends/relatives etc

3. Don’t try new products just because it worked for a friend

4. Don’t skip the rigor of a good daily skin care routine

5. Try avoid alcohol and smoking atleast 30 days before your wedding

6. Do not diet drastically to lose weight. It compromises your skin and hair quality

7. Do not use expired products , no matter how expensive

8. Talk to your doctor about emergency anti-allergics, Steroid cream and last minute zit control .

9. Don’t get into arguments, stress etc around the wedding. Stress worsens the skin and makes glow dissipated.

10. Don’t compromise on hydration. Drink at least 2 litres of water a day.

Dr Mohd Asif, Co-Founder of Cara Clinic, shared, “With the current lifestyle, both men and women have increased hair and skin-related problems like hair loss, acne and skin pigmentation. With so much to do with the wedding planning, it can get difficult to take care of yourself so, it is better to always make sure you have a right treatment plan set before your wedding day.”

He suggested, “People dealing with baldness opt for the Sapphire FUE Hair Transplant, which helps improve hair density and makes it natural looking with quick healing time, people dealing with hair thinning opt for PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) which helps improve hair growth, and hair thickness, hair texture and voluminous hair also there are chemical peels, facials, laser therapies for skin problems to improve the appearance of the skin. Therefore, with so many options available, it is important that you do proper research and choose the right treatment for your specific need.”

He recommended some dos and don’ts for pre-wedding beauty treatment plans -

Dos:

1. Make sure that you plan your treatment well in advance, this will help you with enough time to find qualified experts that provide you with personalised treatment

2. Before starting the treatment, you must set the right expectations with your doctor and inform them of any medical conditions you have, to avoid any stress or unwanted outcome.

3. Maintain a consistent skincare regimen combined with a healthy and proportionate diet for glowing skin.

Don'ts

1. Don’t wait until the last minute to proceed with the treatment as you need enough time to recover.

2. Don’t make hasty decisions, consult with different healthcare experts and check reviews and recommendations.

3. Don’t assume the expected results, consult the expert and ask about the timeline to notice visible changes.

Dr Kashish Kalra, MD, Dermatologist, Head of Dept at Max Smart Hospital in New Delhi, echoed, “Your wedding day, a day of dreams and promises, is a moment etched in time. It's a day when you not only pledge love but also radiate your inner and outer beauty. Preparing for this exceptional day involves meticulous planning, and among the myriad details, your pre-wedding beauty regimen deserves a spotlight of its own.”

To embark on this journey of self-care and transformation, she shared an all-encompassing guide brimming with expert insights, to ensure you shine as the star of your day:

1. Plan well in advance

Many brides-to-be come to us in the eleventh hour with skin issues like breakouts, pigmentation, and aging signs, seeking quick fixes within a month. To address these concerns effectively, it's crucial to plan well in advance. Ideally, start your skincare journey at least five to six months before your wedding. This lead time provides ample opportunity to treat skin conditions and achieve that coveted bridal glow.

2. Avoid last-minute experiments

The golden rule in pre-wedding beauty is to avoid experimenting with new treatments just before your wedding. This applies to everything from skincare products to waxing or laser hair removal. Always test any new treatment or product well in advance to prevent unexpected reactions or issues.

3. Invest in quality treatments:

When it comes to beauty treatments, quality should always trump quantity. Seek out certified dermatologists or skincare professionals who can provide you with the best possible guidance and treatments tailored to your specific needs. While quick fixes like facials can be tempting, investing in treatments like face PRP, fillers or skin boosters can yield longer-lasting and more effective results.

4. Monitor your skin's response

Every individual's skin is unique. What works wonders for one person may not have the same effect on another. Before undergoing any treatment, insist on a patch test. This precaution ensures compatibility with the chosen treatment and minimizes the chances of adverse reactions.

5. Avoid over-exfoliation

In the quest for bridal radiance, it's not uncommon for soon-to-be brides and grooms to fall into the trap of over-exfoliation. This scenario often unfolds when they yearn for quicker results, pushing for more frequent sessions with shorter intervals. However, this approach can lead to a precarious outcome - skin that's over-exfoliated and sensitized. While medical professionals offer prudent guidance, some individuals opt for beauty clinics or salons, where the risk of overdoing it with exfoliation looms large. Remember, moderation is the key to a glowing complexion, not excessive exfoliation.

6. Start gently and end gently

Your beauty journey should follow a gradual progression. Begin with gentle treatments, increase the intensity as needed in the middle phase, and then return to gentler treatments as your wedding date approaches. This ensures you don't risk any last-minute complications like bruising or excessive swelling.

7. Go for customised treatments

Remember, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to skincare. Seek personalised advice from a qualified dermatologist who can design a treatment plan tailored to your unique skin type and concerns. Avoid pre-packaged bridal beauty deals, as they may not address your specific needs.

8. Reduce dairy and carbs

Your diet plays a significant role in your skin's health. In the months leading up to your wedding, consider reducing your consumption of dairy and carbohydrates. These can sometimes lead to breakouts and may affect the overall quality of your skin.

9. Beyond the face

While your face garners much-deserved attention, don't disregard the rest of your body. Wedding attire often exposes various parts of your body, such as your back, neck, and arms. Pamper yourself with body treatments to ensure that your skin looks radiant and flawless from head to toe.

10. Embrace a natural aesthetic

While it's natural to want to enhance your features for your big day, remember to be yourself. Avoid going overboard with treatments that could make you look dramatically different or unnatural. Trust your dermatologist's advice on achieving a balanced and elegant look that enhances your natural beauty.

Pre-wedding beauty treatments can be a wonderful way to prepare for your special day however, it is essential to approach them with caution, planning and expertise. By following these do's and don'ts, you can ensure that you'll walk down the aisle with confidence and radiance, looking and feeling your very best. Always consult an expert dermatologist to guide you with the right treatment so that you can revive your hair and get healthy glowing skin for your special day.

