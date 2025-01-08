Glaucoma to ocular infections: Know the early warning signs of eye diseases

The eye is a sensitive part of the body and requires constant care and attention. It is essential to shield the eye from irritation to keep it safe and alleviate the risk of eye diseases and infections. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. H.K. Choudhury, Medical Director of Choudhury Eye Hospital & Research Centre, said, “Regular eye exams play an important role in early detection, even if no symptoms are present. For those with conditions such as diabetes or a family history of eye diseases, frequent screenings are even more critical.” Also read | World Glaucoma Day 2024: Early signs of eye disease you shouldn't ignore “Regular eye exams play an important role in early detection," said Dr. H.K. Choudhury.(Pexels)

The eye specialist further noted the early warning signs of eye diseases that we should be aware of:

Progressive blurring of vision:

Several eye conditions usually present subtle symptoms initially. An unexpected or progressive blurring of vision may indicate refractive errors, cataracts, or more serious conditions such as diabetic retinopathy or macular degeneration. If vision changes occur, it calls for immediate medical attention.

Appearance of flashing lights:

While occasional floaters are common, a sudden increase in their number or the appearance of flashing lights can indicate retinal detachment. This is a medical emergency that requires prompt treatment.

Redness and chronic loss of vision can indicate serious eye diseases.(Unsplash)

Redness:

Redness that does not resolve with rest or over-the-counter remedies could indicate underlying conditions such as uveitis, glaucoma, or ocular infections.

Irritation:

Chronic irritation may also point to dry eye syndrome or allergic conjunctivitis. Also, persistent eye pain, pressure, or a headache around the eyes may be signs of glaucoma, an optic nerve condition that can lead to blindness if untreated.

Pain and redness:

Acute pain with redness could indicate angle-closure glaucoma. Similarly, experiencing double vision or a noticeable misalignment of the eyes can be symptoms of neurological issues, stroke, or muscle problems. These require professional evaluation.

Sensitivity to light:

Increased sensitivity to light may occur due to corneal abrasions, infections, or inflammation inside the eye (iritis). It can also hint more systemic conditions like meningitis.

Loss of vision:

Gradual or sudden loss of vision in specific areas can indicate retinal diseases like macular degeneration, glaucoma, or optic neuropathy. Early detection and treatment can slow or prevent further loss.

