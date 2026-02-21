UK nutritionist warns iPhone17 users: 'Don't ignore these 3 things to protect your health'
Zib Atkins is advising iPhone 17 users to protect their health by following three rules, including using night mode to reduce blue light exposure. Find out why.
As the tech world buzzes over the latest smartphone releases, a nutritionist from England is urging iPhone users to look beyond the specs and focus on their physical well-being. Zib Atkins took to Instagram in October 2025 to share an advisory titled: 'iPhone 17 users, don’t ignore these health warnings'. Also read | AIIMS neurologist warns 'stop scrolling your phone first thing in morning’; shares how it can affect you
With the iPhone 17 now in the hands of countless, Zib highlighted how the proximity of your devices — particularly during rest — can interfere with vital biological processes.
3 rules for tech safety
In his video, Zib outlined three specific habits that he said can mitigate the risks associated with high-tech device usage: "If you're planning to buy the new iPhone 17, here are three things you need to know to protect your health."
1. Relocate your charging station
Zib strongly advised against charging the iPhone 17 on a nightstand or near the bed. He noted that when a phone is plugged in, it generates an electrical field that can disrupt cellular health and sleep architecture. "Even Apple warns against this," Zib stated. "When your phone's plugged in... it produces an electrical field that can disturb your sleep and damage your cellular function," he explained.
2. Distance is your best friend
To reduce exposure to radio frequency (RF) radiation, Zib suggested keeping the device as far from the head as possible. He recommended using speakerphone, corded headphones, or specialised 'air tubes' to create a physical buffer. The intensity of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) drops significantly with even a few inches of distance, he added.
3. Master your display settings
To protect the body’s circadian rhythm, Zib urged iPhone users to utilise 'night mode' with maximum warmth settings from sunrise to sunset, as it can decrease blue light exposure. The result? Boosted melatonin production and deeper, more restorative sleep, Zib shared.
Hidden warnings and solutions
Zib pointed out that major tech manufacturers often include 'official warning notes' regarding prolonged contact and RF exposure, though these are rarely front-and-centre for the consumer. Interestingly, for those who cannot distance themselves from their phones due to work, Zib mentioned the emergence of specialised EMF blockers. He noted that certain products, tested in the same FCC labs used by tech giants, have shown the potential to reduce EMF intensity by up to 90 percent.
The 'morning scroll' trap
Beyond the hardware, Zib’s caption touched on the psychological and neurological impact of device habits. He warned that 'morning scrolling' can spike stress levels and impair memory retention, advising iPhone users to delay their first interaction with their screens each day.
He wrote in his caption, "I’ve seen people lose sleep, focus, and calm just from how they use their tech. Light and proximity shape your body’s natural rhythms—charging by your bed disrupts sleep, morning scrolling spikes stress and reduces memory, and blue light at night shifts your circadian rhythm. Protect yourself with small, simple habits: charge away from your bed, delay the morning scroll, and use night filters to guard your sleep. Every choice matters. Every day counts."
