UK nutritionist warns iPhone17 users: 'Don't ignore these 3 things to protect your health'

As the tech world buzzes over the latest smartphone releases, a nutritionist from England is urging iPhone users to look beyond the specs and focus on their physical well-being. Zib Atkins took to Instagram in October 2025 to share an advisory titled: 'iPhone 17 users, don't ignore these health warnings'. UK nutritionist Zib Atkins advises iPhone 17 users to relocate chargers, keep distance, use night mode, and avoid morning scrolling to protect health. (Pexels)

With the iPhone 17 now in the hands of countless, Zib highlighted how the proximity of your devices — particularly during rest — can interfere with vital biological processes.

3 rules for tech safety In his video, Zib outlined three specific habits that he said can mitigate the risks associated with high-tech device usage: "If you're planning to buy the new iPhone 17, here are three things you need to know to protect your health."

1. Relocate your charging station

Zib strongly advised against charging the iPhone 17 on a nightstand or near the bed. He noted that when a phone is plugged in, it generates an electrical field that can disrupt cellular health and sleep architecture. "Even Apple warns against this," Zib stated. "When your phone's plugged in... it produces an electrical field that can disturb your sleep and damage your cellular function," he explained.

2. Distance is your best friend

To reduce exposure to radio frequency (RF) radiation, Zib suggested keeping the device as far from the head as possible. He recommended using speakerphone, corded headphones, or specialised 'air tubes' to create a physical buffer. The intensity of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) drops significantly with even a few inches of distance, he added.

3. Master your display settings

To protect the body’s circadian rhythm, Zib urged iPhone users to utilise 'night mode' with maximum warmth settings from sunrise to sunset, as it can decrease blue light exposure. The result? Boosted melatonin production and deeper, more restorative sleep, Zib shared.