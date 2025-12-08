iPhone 17 users, this one mistake is wasting your premium display upgrade

iPhone 17 series has been out for a few months now, having launched in September to largely positive reviews. While most of the attention has gone to the design, performance, and camera upgrades, one genuinely useful improvement has quietly slipped under the radar. We are talking about Apple’s new anti-reflective display coating, a feature that might not sound flashy on paper, but can make a noticeable difference in everyday usage. iPhone 17 series comes with Apple's new anti-reflective coating.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Available across the entire lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone Air, this new display treatment is designed to cut down on screen glare and reflections, much like what we have seen on Samsung’s flagship S series in recent years. In real-world conditions, this means better outdoor visibility, improved contrast, and a more premium viewing experience overall.

However, many users simply cannot take advantage of this feature because of an accessory that most people use nowadays. Yes, we are talking about tempered glass screen protectors and other screen protectors. For fear of getting scratches and wear and tear on the display, people apply screen protectors to their devices from day one. And many of these screen protectors are not of the anti-reflective type. They are just normal, usual tempered glass that does not have these anti-reflective properties. As a result, the experience is not as premium as you would get by using the device as is, without a screen protector.

iPhone 17 cuts reflections by 50% compared to iPhone 16: Report

In a new study by Astropad, it was found that the iPhone 17 cuts reflections on the screen by 50% when compared to the iPhone 16 and older iPhone models. The report also found that applying a screen protector without its own anti-reflective coating will actually nullify the Ceramic Shield 2’s anti-reflective properties that the iPhone 17 offers. What this means is that if you buy a cheap tempered glass without an anti-reflective coating, it will remove the feature altogether from your iPhone. Thereby, you will not be getting your money’s worth.

So, what’s the solution?

The only way to retain the anti-reflective properties even after applying a tempered glass is to choose a tempered glass that has an anti-reflective coating. In India, there are multiple such options available on Amazon itself. However, they could be more expensive than the normal tempered glass options available for the iPhone 17 series.

Alternatively, if you want to retain the anti-reflective properties and do not care about protecting your display because you are careful enough, you can also remove the tempered glass and use the display as is, without any protection. That will give you the full anti-reflective experience, but of course, your display will not be protected. So, decide accordingly.