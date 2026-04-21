Eyes twitching often? Cardiologist reveals this habit may be the reason behind it

Have you ever noticed your eyelid suddenly fluttering? Some people chalk it up to superstition, believing it signals a good or bad omen. But beyond these cultural beliefs, could it actually mean something more serious?



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To understand whether eye twitching could indicate an underlying health issue, we spoke to Dr Priya Palimkar, senior consultant cardiologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune. She explained what might be triggering this flutter. The cardiologist disclosed that eye twitches happen because of the body's response to stress. So, improper or a lack of proper stress management may cause very frequent eye twitches. If your eyes are twitching often, it is pointing to an underlying lifestyle issue. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Why do your eyes twitch? Stress is a very prominent cause of eye twitches. The cardiologist explained that eye twitching is scientifically known as myokymia.

“Don't dismiss it,” she said. "It can actually be an early indication that the body is reacting to increased levels of stress.”

In other words, it is a physical manifestation of mental stress. As stress builds up in the body, it communicates through small, involuntary signals like muscle spasms. If you continue to overlook this minor yet common sign, you may be missing the early warning signs of chronic stress. Since stress is a precursor to many lifestyle diseases, ignoring it could endanger your long-term health.

What happens in your body when you are stressed? Then the cardiologist explained what happens in your body when you are stressed and how it affects your eyes.

“When a person experiences stress, the hormones cortisol and adrenaline are secreted by the body, making it ready for a fight-or-flight reaction. This process not only increases the heart rate and blood pressure but also makes the nerves sensitive, causing the muscles to contract involuntarily, even those in the eyes.”