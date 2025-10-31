Moisturisers for dry skin in winter: 8 picks with a 4-plus star user rating on Amazon

November is here, and there is already a nip in the air. The winter season brings winds that tend to leave the skin dry and dehydrated. So, it's time to transition your winter skincare and swap your oil-free moisturisers with more nourishing ones. However, the tedious task may be selecting them. So, we did some research for you and found some of the best-rated moisturisers for dry skin, via Amazon India. Take a look at these top rated moisturisers on Amazon(Pexels)

All these moisturisers for dry skin listed here, have been rated 4 stars and above by users. Check out the list below to find your perfect pick from Amazon best rated options.

Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion is loaded with vitamin E that deeply hydrates and repair dry, damaged skin. Its antioxidant-rich formula nourishes, softens, and restores natural elasticity while preventing flakiness. This lotion is perfect for daily use, and claims to leave your skin smooth and supple. Users love its non-greasy feel and long-lasting hydration, noting visible skin improvement within days.

Another nourishing cream is the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream that delivers 24-hour hydration. This cream is loaded with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It claims to strengthen the skin barrier, locks in moisture, and suits sensitive skin types. Dermatologist-developed, it ensures smooth, healthy skin every day. Users appreciate its rich texture and fast absorption, calling it a “holy grail” for dry, eczema-prone skin.

Bioderma Atoderm Creme intensely nourishes dry to very dry skin, restoring comfort and softness instantly. Enriched with Skin Protect Complex, it strengthens the barrier and prevents moisture loss. Ideal for face and body. Users praise its quick relief from dryness and irritation, saying it makes skin feel calm, hydrated, and silky-smooth.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer delivers instant hydration powered by hyaluronic acid. Its lightweight, gel-based texture absorbs fast and keeps skin fresh all day. This cream is perfect under makeup or as a daily hydrator. According to users, it has a refreshing, non-sticky formula and say their skin feels plump, dewy, and glowing after each use.

The Face Shop Ceramide & Rice Moisturizer restores moisture balance and strengthens the skin barrier. Infused with rice extract and ceramides, it claims to nourish and brighten dull skin for a soft, radiant look. Users admire its creamy texture and mild fragrance, noting visibly smoother and more hydrated skin within a week.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion locks in moisture for 24 hours using oat-based natural ingredients. It claims to soothe dry, itchy skin while improving texture and radiance with regular use. Suitable for sensitive skin. Most users call it a “skin savior” for dryness and eczema, appreciating its fragrance-free, gentle, and fast-absorbing formula.

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Cream replenishes lost moisture and enhances skin brightness. Packed with rice extract and ceramides, this cream deeply hydrates while refining skin texture, making it ideal for dull or dry skin. Users love its lightweight formula and instant softness, saying it keeps their skin radiant and nourished all day.

O3+ Radiant Day Cream Moisturiser brightens dull skin and provides SPF protection for daily wear. Infused with skin-brightening actives, it boosts radiance, evens tone, and keeps skin hydrated throughout the day. Most users appreciate its glow-enhancing effect and sun protection, calling it the perfect moisturiser for everyday radiance.

FAQ for moisturiser for dry skin How often should I apply moisturizer? You should apply moisturizer twice a day — once in the morning and once at night after cleansing. For very dry or sensitive skin, you can reapply during the day whenever your skin feels tight or flaky.

What’s the difference between lotion, cream, and gel moisturizers? Lotion: Lightweight and ideal for normal to oily skin. Cream: Thicker and best for dry or mature skin. Gel: Water-based, non-greasy, and great for oily or combination skin.

Can I use the same moisturizer for face and body? Not always. Facial skin is more delicate than body skin. Use a facial moisturizer specifically formulated for your skin type and a body lotion for larger areas. Some versatile options like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream work well for both.

Should I apply moisturizer on damp or dry skin? Apply moisturizer on slightly damp skin after cleansing. This helps lock in moisture and enhances absorption, leaving the skin more hydrated for longer.

