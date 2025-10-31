Moisturisers for dry skin in winter: 8 picks with a 4-plus star user rating on Amazon
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 01:06 pm IST
Winter is almost here, and it may be the best time to start stocking up for it. Check out a list of Amazon India's bestselling moisturisers with 4-plus star ratings by users.
Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion w/Vitamin E - 125 mL View Details
₹974
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Dry To Very Dry Skin (340gm) - Formulated with 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic Moisturizer For Face and Body View Details
₹1,395
Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing - Moisturizer View Details
₹629
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturizer 50ml View Details
₹977
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizer Emulsion With Rice Extracts For Brightening Skin | Light Weight face cream | Locks Moisture For 12 Hours, For Soft And Glowing Skin | Korean Beauty Products For All Skin Types, 150ml View Details
₹855
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion 354ml (for Normal and Dry Skin) View Details
₹952
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Cream with Rice Extracts for Skin Brightening | Ceramide Moisturizer For Skin Barrier Repair | Paraben & Paraffins Free, Korean skin care products, 50ml View Details
₹875
O3+ Radiant Day Cream Moisturiser SPF30 50g for Brightening & Glowing Skin | Moisturises & provides Sun Protection - All Skin Types View Details
₹735
