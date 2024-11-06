8 expert skincare habits for skin that glows from within

Achieving glowing skin is a matter of consistent daily healthy practices so we got an expert on board to share a small guide to help you achieve that radiant complexion. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhagyashree, a Clinical Cosmetologist, recommended some techniques to incorporate into your skincare routine to achieve and maintain glowing skin - Achieve that lit-from-within glow: 8 daily skincare habits that you will love (Photo by Pixabay)

1. Hydration:

Hydration is the key to glowing skin. Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to keep your skin plump and youthful. Incorporate hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, ceramides into your skincare routine to lock in moisture.

2. Balanced diet:

Nutrition plays a crucial role in skin health. Consume a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals. Foods like berries, nuts, avocados, and leafy greens help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, promoting a luminous complexion.

Balanced diet helps to manage skin breakouts (File Photo)

3. Sun protection:

Sun damage accelerates skin ageing and dullness. Make sure to apply a broad spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily, even on cloudy days to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

4. Regular exercise:

Physical activity increases blood circulation, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to your skin. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days to support a healthy, radiant complexion

5. Exfoliation:

Exfoliating 2 times a week helps remove dead skin cells and promotes cell turnover. Opt for chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) for a more even and glowing skin surface.

Beauty experts advise exfoliation, as it helps cleanse the skin.(iStock)

6. Quality sleep:

Adequate sleep is necessary for skin repair and regeneration. Aim to sleep early and have about 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to support your skin’s natural repair processes and wake up with a refreshed appearance.

7. Moisturisation:

Applying a good moisturiser helps to maintain your skin’s barrier and prevents dryness. Choose a moisturiser with ingredients like ceramides and fatty acids for long-lasting hydration.

8. Stress management:

Chronic stress can negatively impact your skin. Incorporate stress-relief techniques such as meditation, Yoga, or deep breathing exercises to maintain your skin’s glow.

Consistency is key, so stick to these practices for the best results.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.