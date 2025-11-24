Struggling with dry winter skin? Here’s how to choose the moisturizer that actually works

Winter hits everyone differently. Some people get tight, flaky skin the moment the temperature drops. Others only feel dry in patches. Before buying anything, figure out which skin type you are. If your skin feels stretched right after washing, you need something richer. If it gets oily even in cold weather, you still need hydration - just not the heavy stuff. Pay attention for a day or two and you will know where you stand. Winter skincare made simple(Unsplash)

Here are simple steps to combat dry skin as per MedlinePlus.

Choose a texture

Most people need a thicker formula in winter because the air gets dry both outside and indoors. Creams and balms hold moisture better than gels. Look for textures that sit comfortably without feeling sticky. You want something that creates a barrier on the skin, not a layer that slides around. If your skin flakes, go for a cream. If you are somewhere in between, a light cream or lotion works fine.

Check the ingredients

A good winter moisturizer is not complicated. A few reliable ingredients do most of the work:

Hyaluronic acid helps in keeping skin hydrated and nourished. Ceramides are said to help repair the skin barrier. Glycerin keeps moisture locked in. Shea butter or squalane add comfort to irritated or athy without clogging most skin types.

Skip strong fragrances if your skin gets irritated easily. And if it burns or tingles after applying, it is not the right formula for your skin type.

Also read: Plastic surgeon shares 5 skin types and their skincare routines: ‘The secret to healthy skin is...’

Do not forget your climate and personal routine

Someone living in a harsh, windy city needs a different moisturiser than someone in mild winter weather. If you are exposed to cold air often, choose a thick texture. If your skin stays indoors most of the time, a midweight cream is usually enough. Also consider how often you wash your face. The more you cleanse, the more moisture you strip, so choose a moisturizer that can balance that.

Do a quick patch test

A moisturizer should feel soothing right away. Test it on a small area first - around the jawline or behind the ears works. If it absorbs well and you do not feel any discomfort after a few minutes, you are good. If not, do not force it. Your skin tells you quickly when something is not working.

When to apply:

Put moisturizer on right after washing your face, while your skin is still a little damp. That is when it sinks in best and actually locks in hydration.

How much to apply:

Use about a pea-sized amount for your face, and a little extra if your skin feels tight - enough to coat

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.