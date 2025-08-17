Makeup Mantras with Sunny Leone: Actor says this overhyped product can make you look like a 'crazy disco ball'

From lip gloss that saves the day to aloe vera straight from the backyard, Sunny Leone knows her way around a makeup bag and a skincare disaster! Between running her own cosmetic brand and squeezing in self-care between school runs, the 'Baby doll' and 'Pink lips' star has mastered the art of looking and feeling fabulous on her own terms. Sunny Leone reveals her makeup and skincare secrets.(Instagram)

In Makeup Mantras for HT Lifestyle, Sunny Leone shares her no-filter take on makeup must-haves, skin disasters, beauty tips and why one hour to yourself should be non-negotiable.

Q. What’s one makeup product you never leave the house without?

Sunny Leone: One product I never leave the house without would either be lipstick or lip gloss. You can throw a couple of shades on, but glossy lips can make up for everything.

Q. What’s your secret to making makeup last all day?

Sunny Leone: I use Starstruck makeup that was created by myself. It's exciting because I know that my products last and people love them.

Q. A makeup mistake you’ve learned the hard way?

Sunny Leone: Understanding what colors suit my skin tone! I think that's one of the biggest mistakes we make. And then you either look chalky on the red carpet or the eyes don't suit you. So, you have to really look into what colours are good for your skin type.

Q. What’s the weirdest skincare treatment you’ve ever tried?

Sunny Leone: I was in Hong Kong once and I purchased an eye serum that I thought was going to be amazing. It was, I don't know, an animal product... I got home and I had this crazy eye infection. I had to call a doctor and it was very bad. To this day, my husband makes fun of me about it. But yes, since then, I've not used any animal products on my face. Even though it's not funny, it's kind of funny!

Q. What’s one makeup product you think is totally overhyped?

Sunny Leone: One makeup product I think is totally overhyped is highlighters. When we see it being so overused on Instagram, we feel like we need to do it too when we're out on the street or when we're going out to a party. But you can end up looking like a crazy disco ball instead of having fresh, dewy, beautiful skin! So, I think that we should apply highlighter sparingly only in those areas that enhance our makeup, instead of making us look funny.

Sunny Leone, who owns a cosmetic brand, believes in making effortless makeup for everyday wear.(Instagram)

Q. What are the 5 makeup products you can't do without in your vanity bag?

Sunny Leone: Five makeup products I can't do without would be mascara, liner, lip liner, my blush sticks, and also some concealer.

Q. What’s your non-negotiable skincare ritual before bed?

Sunny Leone: Non-negotiable skincare ritual would be to wash my face and put on the night skincare. That is needed whether you're young or you're older. When you're younger, it's all about preventative care, and when you're older it's about maintaining the skin.

Q. Any DIY skincare ritual that you follow?

Sunny Leone: A DIY skincare ritual would be to buy an aloe vera plant. If you are breaking out, keep it in your backyard or on your patio, your porch or inside the house. And when you're having a crazy breakout or you just want a really nice mask, cut one of those up, smash it up, put it on your face, wash it off, and see the glow.

Q. Do you remember who gave you your first beauty tip—and what was it?

Sunny Leone: The person who gave me my first beauty tip was a model. I asked her, 'How does your skin look so buttery and so amazing?' So, she just told me it was about routine, it was about sunblock, about sticking to these products that you commit to and that are good for your face, your skin type... that is going to work for just you. Not all skincare lines work for everyone. We have to figure out what works for us and stick with it.

Q. How has motherhood reshaped your relationship with beauty, aging, and self-acceptance?

Sunny Leone: Motherhood has definitely reshaped some of the things I do. I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I try and make the time when the kids are at school. It really does take effort to take care of yourself. You have to come to terms with that. Letting go of yourself is definitely not worth it. Maybe at that moment you might feel good, but one month from now, two months from now, you're going to go, 'Oh, I hate my skin or I hate the way I'm looking.' So, you have to make the time. That one hour for yourself is important to take care of yourself. Because when you feel good, you definitely exude that energy to your family, to your husband, to the people around you, your work colleagues.

So make sure you take the time. And as long as you're trying your best, that's all that matters. That's how I see my life - if I am trying my best and I'm good, I have to accept who I am, what I am.