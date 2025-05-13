Birthday girl Sunny Leone's beauty secrets at 44: How to fix ‘puffy face’ and biggest makeup mistakes

Sunny Leone, who turned 44 on May 13, believes that what you eat reflects on your skin. In a December 20, 2018 interview with Gulf News, the actor spilled her beauty secrets and shared some tips to avoid common makeup mistakes related to contouring and foundation shade. Sunny Leone said that applying too much contour product can create an unnatural, harsh look. Also read | Sunny Leone's fitness secrets for toned body: Vegetarian diet to different menu every day for lunch and dinner Sunny Leone celebrated her 44th birthday on May 13, 2025. (Instagram/ Sunny Leone)

Sunny Leone's makeup tricks and tips

Her makeup tip? Make sure to blend your contour well, especially around the edges. Another tip? Consider getting a professional foundation match at a makeup counter or store.

Asked to share what she thinks are the 'biggest makeup mistakes', Sunny, who is a mother of three, said wearing a foundation that's too light or too dark can look unnatural and accentuate imperfections. Make sure to choose a foundation with undertones that complement your skin, she added.

Sunny Leone on finding the right foundation

She said, “I think one of the things that always gets a little mixed up is finding your right colour foundation. We don't have the right people helping us find our right colour, and as women, we want to always have this distorted view of what we should look like. No one's there to rectify it, and... I think the first step (of makeup) goes wrong.”

‘I love contour kits’

She added, “I love contour kits... you feel like your cheeks are looking a little puffy or feeling puffy, contour is great... I think contour is one of those things where people start to put in so much contour that their whole face starts looking distorted. I think that right now something that I love for most women is highlighting having really beautiful skin and highlighting those things that are really amazing on your face. You might not need a lot of contouring... I think that it's a fine balance of contour looking absolutely amazing or contour just gone wrong. You know like someone forgot to blend.”

