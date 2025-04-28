Sunny Leone's fitness secrets for toned body at 43: Vegetarian diet to different menu every day for lunch and dinner

Sunny Leone, a name synonymous with glamour, continues to wow fans with her stunning looks and fit physique even at 43. Her toned body is the result of a dedicated fitness routine, a balanced lifestyle, and a focus on overall well-being. In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunny shared the diet and fitness habits that help her stay in top shape. (Also read: Mohammed Shami reveals his ‘unique’ diet and fitness secrets at 34: ‘I only have one meal a day, lost 9 kgs weight’ ) Sunny Leone shares her approach to health, focusing on a flexible diet and consistent exercise.(Instagram)

What does Sunny Leone's diet look like

Sunny offers a candid look into her diet and lifestyle, revealing that her eating habits are flexible and based on what her body feels like that day. She says, “I'm having sabja and lemon today, but usually, it could be something like toast. Breakfast isn't really a big deal for me; I'm more into a double shot of espresso.”

Though she admits she doesn't have a structured breakfast, Sunny enjoys mixing up her lunch, often opting for salads. She also has a fondness for "kids' food," finding comfort in them despite not knowing why they appeal to her. Dinner is equally varied, with favourites like avocado toast, pasta, pizzas, and salads, depending on her mood.

On her sleep schedule, she says, "Anywhere from six to seven hours, but if I get eight hours, it's amazing, though that doesn't usually happen." When it comes to fruits, Sunny admits she doesn't eat them as often as she should but enjoys watermelon, chico (which she discovered in India), pineapples, and guavas.

‘One hour a day of cardio or high-intensity workouts’

A coffee lover, Sunny shares, "I'm on coffee number three, and I don't put milk. If you saw, I had a double shot of espresso." As for cheat meals, she believes in balance, saying, “A lot of people think actors and actresses have a set diet they strictly follow, but then there are people like me. I believe in moderation. If I want to eat something, I eat it. But I also exercise a lot, so at least one hour a day goes towards cardio or some other high-intensity workout. "

She acknowledges the importance of being a good vegetarian and selecting the right fruits and vegetables to ensure her body gets all the vitamins and minerals it needs. Sunny proves that staying fit is all about moderation, consistency, and listening to her body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.