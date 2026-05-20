Pilates trainer reveals how Victoria’s Secret models keep their abs toned with deep core 10-minute workout. Watch

She further explained how different elements of the workout target specific areas of the core. “The hand weights challenge the upper abs and help knit the ribs together, while the elevated legs create long lean tone without bulky hips or thighs,” she noted.

Explaining the method behind the workout, she said the routine is designed to activate the deep core muscles effectively. “The roller helps you find neutral pelvis so the deep core (TA) switches on properly instead of gripping through the hip flexors and lower back,” she added.

“After 20 years teaching Pilates, this is still one of my favourite 10-minute deep core flows for flattening the lower stomach and cinching the waist,” the fitness trainer wrote in her post. (Also read: Fitness trainer says not every bigger tummy is belly fat; shares signs of bloating, poor digestion and core pressure )

Ever wondered how Victoria’s Secret models maintain those toned abs year-round? A Pilates trainer, known on Instagram as Pilates by Cat, who has over 20 years of experience, shared in a May 12 post how she helped models achieve flatter lower abs through deep core-focused training.

Low-impact routine designed for toned, lean results Calling it a low-impact yet highly effective routine, the trainer described it as a “deep core burn” workout designed to strengthen and tone the midsection without adding bulk. She explained that the focus is on controlled movement and deep muscle activation, rather than fast or high-impact exercises, making it suitable for all fitness levels.

She also shared the simple circuit she follows in her core workout: “Star x12, Double toe taps x12, Dead bug x12 — repeat circuit 3 times.” According to her, repeating the sequence helps build endurance in the deep abdominal muscles while improving stability and posture over time.

“You can absolutely do this without weights, too,” she said, encouraging beginners to try the routine at their own pace and gradually build strength as they become more comfortable with the movements.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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