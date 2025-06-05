Malaika Arora shares high-energy workout for lower abs that shapes and strengthens the core

Malaika Arora's snatched waist and abs at the age of 51 have everyone swooning and buzzing with curiosity about her fitness routine. She recently took to Instagram to treat her fans to a glimpse of her hardcore ab workout session, sweating it out with impressive dedication and energy. Let's unpack the exercises one by one so that you can include them in your own core workout routine. Malaika's core muscles are strong, giving her snatched abs, thanks to her consistent abs workouts.(Instagram)

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: Want to burn belly fat? Eat these 10 fruits to shed the extra kilos

Leg lifts

Malaika Arora shared an ab workout video on June 5, captioned, “Your core is your power center—train it like it matters. 💥Try it out! 💪” The video featured leg lifts that, according to her, help ‘sculpt lower abs.' She adeptly rested her elbows on the mat, while in a controlled manner, maintaining correct posture and keeping her legs straight, lifted both legs together towards the ceiling, perpendicular to the floor. This classic core move not only targets the lower abdominal muscles but also engages the hips, improving the mobility and the overall lower body flexibility.

Malaika labelled the workout as 2x:30, which means 2 sets of 30 reps. Given the vigorous stamina required for the leg lifts, back or hip pain also benefits from this. To elevate the core endurance, you can increase the time, adding more reps.

Side V-Ups with dumbell

Let's take this moment to revisit one of her earlier ab workouts, too. Previously, Malaika shared an ab workout which she called the ‘hardest ab workout you will ever try.’ She posted it back in August 2024, indicating that ab workouts have been a consistent part of her fitness routine. The exercise featured in this video is the Side V-Up. It is performed while lying on one side on the mat, with the legs stacked on top of each other and the bottom arm placed on the floor for support. The other hand, which holds a dumbbell, is extended upwards. The movement involves simultaneously lifting the torso and legs, creating a mild V-formation with the extended arm and legs. This exercise engages multiple core muscles-especially the obliques, which are located on the sides of the abdomen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.