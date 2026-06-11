'I'm too young for cancer': Jaipur oncologist explains how this mindset can delay diagnosis and affect outcomes

The “I’m too young for cancer” mindset continues to fuel the misconception that cancer is a disease that only affects older adults. While advancing age remains a significant risk factor, doctors are increasingly diagnosing cancers in younger individuals, including those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Delayed cancer diagnosis can compromise treatment and survival rates. (Pexels )

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Anand Mohan, Consultant, Surgical Oncology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, sheds light on the rising incidence of early-onset cancers and the warning signs young adults should not ignore. (Also read: Is your ‘healthy’ food actually harming your gut? Doctor explains why wellness foods may cause bloating and discomfort )

Why young adults often ignore cancer warning signs According to Dr Mohan, the widespread belief that one is "too young for cancer" is one of the biggest reasons symptoms often go unnoticed until the disease has progressed.

"The thought of 'I'm too young for cancer' is so deeply ingrained that many people tend to ignore symptoms or explain them away as stress, lifestyle changes, infections, or temporary health issues. As a result, cancers are often detected only at a much later stage, when treatment becomes more complex," he says.

Dr Mohan explains that younger adults frequently dismiss warning signs because they believe cancer is unlikely at their age. “Many people resort to self-medication or delay consulting a doctor because they assume cancer is out of the question. Symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, changes in bowel habits, a long-lasting cough, unusual bleeding, difficulty swallowing, or the presence of a lump should never be ignored. If these symptoms persist, recur frequently, or have no clear explanation, they warrant medical evaluation regardless of age.”