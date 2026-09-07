I'm Game box office collection day 4: Dulquer Salmaan film just ₹2 crore short of beating Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa
I'm Game box office collection day 4: Dulquer Salmaan's fantasy action thriller film remains steady over the first weekend.
I'm Game box office collection day 4: Dulquer Salmaan returned to Malayalam cinema with I’m Game, a film long-awaited by his fans. The film was originally scheduled to release during Onam but was postponed and eventually hit the screens on September 3. It opened to mixed reviews and recorded a decent opening at the box office. However, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its second day. It maintained a steady pace over the weekend, with similar collections on Saturday and Sunday.
I'm Game box office report
According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹5.40 crore on its opening day. The film saw a drop on Friday, its second day, earning ₹4.90 crore. On Saturday, the film collected ₹4.35 crore, followed by another ₹4.35 crore on Sunday. With this, the film’s four-day India net collection stands at ₹19 crore. Its India gross collection has reached ₹22.20 crore across 2,190 shows.
The majority of the film’s earnings have come from the Malayalam market, where it collected ₹3.10 crore on Sunday. However, I’m Game has been facing competition in the Hindi market from Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie. Both films have been recording strong collections, with their daily earnings remaining in double digits.
The film was earlier scheduled to release during Onam, when it was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. After four days, I’m Game is only a few crores away from surpassing Khalifa: The Ruler’s lifetime collection of ₹21 crore. However, it is still far behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has collected ₹123.41 crore net.
About I’m Game
I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The 2023 film failed to perform as expected at the box office, collecting ₹17.54 crore in India against a reported budget of around ₹50 crore.
The film follows a fearless gambler who relies heavily on luck and gets caught in a series of unexpected events. His choices lead him into situations that change his life and force him to deal with several challenges. I’m Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who has also co-written the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. The film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, along with Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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