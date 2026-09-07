I'm Game box office collection day 4: Dulquer Salmaan film just ₹2 crore short of beating Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa

According to Sacnilk, I’m Game collected ₹5.40 crore on its opening day. The film saw a drop on Friday, its second day, earning ₹4.90 crore. On Saturday, the film collected ₹4.35 crore, followed by another ₹4.35 crore on Sunday. With this, the film’s four-day India net collection stands at ₹19 crore. Its India gross collection has reached ₹22.20 crore across 2,190 shows.

I'm Game box office collection day 4 : Dulquer Salmaan returned to Malayalam cinema with I’m Game , a film long-awaited by his fans. The film was originally scheduled to release during Onam but was postponed and eventually hit the screens on September 3. It opened to mixed reviews and recorded a decent opening at the box office. However, the film witnessed a drop in collections on its second day. It maintained a steady pace over the weekend, with similar collections on Saturday and Sunday.

The majority of the film’s earnings have come from the Malayalam market, where it collected ₹3.10 crore on Sunday. However, I’m Game has been facing competition in the Hindi market from Hanuman Ansh and Mirzapur: The Movie. Both films have been recording strong collections, with their daily earnings remaining in double digits.

The film was earlier scheduled to release during Onam, when it was expected to clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: The Ruler and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. After four days, I’m Game is only a few crores away from surpassing Khalifa: The Ruler’s lifetime collection of ₹21 crore. However, it is still far behind Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has collected ₹123.41 crore net.

About I’m Game I’m Game marks Dulquer Salmaan’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The 2023 film failed to perform as expected at the box office, collecting ₹17.54 crore in India against a reported budget of around ₹50 crore.

The film follows a fearless gambler who relies heavily on luck and gets caught in a series of unexpected events. His choices lead him into situations that change his life and force him to deal with several challenges. I’m Game is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who has also co-written the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu. The film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, along with Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.