UN-backed world map must depict J&K, Ladakh accurately: India

India on Sunday qualified its support for a UN General Assembly resolution on a map that shows the true size of countries by saying that the country’s sovereign territory, including Jammu and Kashmir, must be depicted in line with New Delhi’s official map. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asked for Jammu and Kahmir, Ladakh to be shown as part of India's sovereign territory. (ANI)

The resolution on “Correct the map: Rebalancing global cartographic representation and promoting equitable representation of the world’s regions, particularly Africa”, was adopted on Friday by a vote of 164 in favour to one against (United States), and six abstentions.

Also Read I India backs ‘Equal Earth’ map at UN, but warns against inaccurate depiction of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The UN described it as an important step towards correcting distortions in commonly used world maps, especially the Mercator projection, which are seen as “misrepresenting the relative size of continents and contribute to a diminished perception of Africa”.

However, the resolution favours the Equal Earth projection — created in 2018 by the cartographers Bojan Savric, Bernhard Jenny and Tom Patterson — which inaccurately depicts the northern frontiers of India by showing parts of Jammu and Kashmir within the borders of China and Pakistan.