Inside Luigi Mangione's weathy family that contributed millions to healthcare, industry that allegedly fuelled his rage

The family of Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is “beloved’’ Baltimore royalty, it has been revealed. The family has a history of contributing millions of dollars to healthcare, which happens to be the industry whose faults allegedly drove Mangione to murder Thompson. Inside Luigi Mangione's weathy family that contributed millions to healthcare (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)(REUTERS)

Mangione reportedly wrote in the three-page note saying the US had "most expensive healthcare system in the world" but lamented that the country "ranks #42 in life expectancy," according to NYPD sources. Intelligence officers within the NYPD believe the Ivy League graduate was motivated to kill Thompson as a result of his grievances about UnitedHealthcare and other health insurance companies. He appeared to have previously taken to social media to discuss undergoing spinal fusion surgery, which apparently left him emotionally drained.

Inside the wealthy Mangione family

Mangione is the grandson of a multimillionaire who made his fortune as a real estate developer who later expanded into nursing homes, hospitals and office buildings, according to The Baltimore Banner. The prominent Maryland family has a huge business portfolio.

Mangione is the grandson of the late Nick Mangione Sr., the family patriarch who once told the Baltimore Sun of his Italian immigrant dad and his own upbringing, “I didn’t have two nickels to rub together when my father died when I was 11, yet I still became a millionaire.”

“What other country can you do that in? None that I can think of,” he had added.

Mangione Sr’s massive network of businesses ranged from developing and owning local resorts and country clubs to a radio station and nursing homes. According to The Washington Post, the family acquired the Turf Valley Country Club in 1978 and built it into a full-service resort and conference center, which is known as Turf Valley Resort at present after the addition of a hotel, spa and other amenities. They also built what came to be known as the Hayfields Country Club in 1986. It operates as a golf and wedding venue, and also has a residential development.

Both he and his wife, Mary, were renowned philanthropists and were loved and admired locally. They even donated over $1 million to the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, where all of their 37 grandchildren were born. This motivated the facility to name its obstetrics unit after the family.

The Mangione Family Foundation also donated large amounts to places like the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the St. Joseph Medical Center at the University of Maryland. Loyola University’s pools are also named after the Mangioned. Nick and Mary had 10 children, six of whom attended the local college.

The family’s personal dynasty doesn’t end here. Notably, grandkid Nino Mangione serves in Maryland’s statehouse’s House of Delegates.

‘It’s a shock for all of us’

Relatives and friends are shaken by Mangione’s arrest, especially considering the family’s “amazing’’ reputation. Not just that, it is also shocking how he was driven by anger over an industry which was so dear to his grandparents’ hearts.

“It’s a shock for all of us,” Luigi’s uncle, Jerry O’Keefe, told New York Post. “I can’t say anymore. The statement summed it up for all of us. We don’t know anything more than what’s been reported in the media.”

Mangione’s family has issued a statement saying, “We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news.”

Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson on a sidewalk in Midtown last week. He was charged with a number of crimes in Pennsylvania, including forgery, carrying firearms without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement. In New York, he was charged with murder, as well as criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a firearm silencer.