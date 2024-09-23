7-year-old girl allegedly raped by two minor boys in UP’s Ballia

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys, one 8-year-old and one 7-year-old, at a deserted location under the Sadar Kotwali police station area of Ballia on Saturday, police said. For Representation Only (file)

According to the police, the victim’s parents belong to a village in Ballia district and live in a locality under the Sadar Kotwali area in the city. The two boys who live in the neighbourhood, allegedly lured the girl away to a deserted location on the pretext of playing with her and allegedly raped her.

The girl returned home bleeding and informed her parents. They immediately rushed her to the District Women’s Hospital for treatment and informed the police, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said that soon after receiving the information, he, along with Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Kumar and Inspector Yogendra Bahadur Singh, reached the hospital and spoke to the family members to know the condition of the victim.

“Though the condition of the girl is stable, she was sent to BHU for better treatment,” the SP said.

On the complaint of the family, the two accused minors were detained and questioned, and later sent to a government children’s shelter home, officials added.