Monkeys wreak havoc in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, grab woman by her hair: Viral video

A video of two monkeys attacking a woman sitting on her porch has been making waves on social media. The video shared on the Meta-owned platform - Instagram - shows the primates grabbing the woman’s hair one by one. The incident reportedly happened in Ajmer’s Ramnagar Colony. Rajasthan: Monkey grabbed the woman by her hair in Ajmer. (Instagram/@beawar_live_news)

The video was shared on the Instagram handle @beawar_live_news with a caption in Hindi. When translated into English, it reads, “People are upset with the terror of monkeys in Ajmer. They attack people as well as break into goods. On Tuesday, they attacked a woman and pulled her hair. The woman was sitting on the porch of her house. The monkeys attacked from behind.”

The video opens to show a woman sitting on a chair on her porch. As the video goes on, a monkey grabs her hair from behind and pulls her towards itself with so much force that the plate she is holding falls to the floor. Another monkey joins in and grabs the woman’s hair with both hands. At one point, the woman is nearly lifted off the chair due to the force exerted by the monkeys. Towards the end of the video, a man intervenes and shoo the monkeys away.

Watch the video below: