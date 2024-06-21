Rare pink dolphin captured on camera in US waters, internet finds it ‘beautiful’. See viral pics

Several pictures of a rare pink dolphin spotted in the United States have been gaining significant traction on social media, leaving the internet in disbelief. According to reports, the extremely rare dolphin was captured on camera off the North Carolina coast. HT.com couldn’t independently verify when or where the pictures were taken. United States: Seldom-seen pink-coloured dolphin making a splash in the water. (X/@1800factsmatter)

The pictures of the rare dolphin were shared on the X handle @1800factsmatter with the caption, “Rare pink Dolphin spotted off the coast of North Carolina!”

The pictures show the dolphin surfacing and diving off the coast of North Carolina in the United States.

Take a look at the stunning pictures of a rare pink dolphin in US waters:

The pictures were shared on June 18 on X. It has since then accumulated numerous views and likes. Many even took to the comments section of the pictures to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to these pictures here:

“Pink is the best colour,” wrote an X user.

Another added, “While pink dolphins do exist, they only survive in freshwater.”

“So beautiful…,” expressed a third.

The X handle that shared the pictures claimed that pink dolphins “show up every now and then”, adding that the “last one was a few years ago near Louisiana. Albino dolphins are just rare”.

Last year, a magnificent sight unfolded before a group of whale watchers in California as a rare white-coloured dolphin was spotted. The dolphin, named Casper, swam alongside the boat of whale watchers. Casper’s colour was believed to be a result of either albino or leucistic conditions. Both lead to a reduction in the pigmentation that typically defines its species’ colouration.