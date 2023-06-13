Rare white dolphin makes an appearance in California. See pics

A magnificent sight unfolded before a group of whale watchers in California as they were graced by the presence of a unique Risso's dolphin. This remarkable creature, named Casper, captivated their attention as it swam alongside their boat. Casper's striking feature lies in its white hue, a result of either being albino or leucistic. Both conditions lead to a reduction in the pigmentation that typically defines its species' coloration. Albino dolphin spotted in California.(Facebook/@Monterey Bay Whale Watch )

The Monterey Bay Whale Watch in California shared pictures of Casper recently. In a post, they also wrote, "Casper sighting! Our All Day trip yesterday was delighted to spend time in the company of over 1,000 Risso's dolphins and among them was Casper the beloved all white Risso's! Any day spent in the company of this special individual is a good day in our book. In addition to Casper and the large Risso's pod, we also saw two other dolphin species, Pacific white sided dolphins and Northern right whale dolphins, as well as the reliable Humpback whales!"

This post was shared just a few months ago.

