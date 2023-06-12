'Bee-pocalypse': New York City block buzzes with swarm of bees

A block in New York City recently experienced an unexpected invasion of bees, which quickly became a viral after digital creator and zoologist Michal Blank shared a captivating video of the incident on Instagram. Since being shared, the video has generated significant attention on social media. New York City block buzzes with bees.(Instagram/@Michal Blank)

The footage, which emerged only a few days ago, depicts a massive swarm of bees darting aimlessly through the air. In the video, Blank explains that some hotels maintain beehives on their terraces, and when these hives become overcrowded, the bees instinctively venture out in search of new territory. This could possibly explain why the bees ended up taking over the entire city block. Concerned about the situation, Blank promptly notified the local authorities, who contacted a bee expert to help manage and rescue the bees.

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 17,000 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

