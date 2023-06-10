Instagram's Twitter competitor codenamed ‘Project 92’ and looks like this

A top Meta executive has reportedly shared a preview of the social media giant's upcoming Twitter challenger with the employees during a company meeting. The new product is currently codenamed ‘Project 92', The Verge reported. A screenshot of the preview of Instagram's new app which will compete with Twitter.(The Verge)

According to the report, this new app will be based on Instagram and will integrate with a decentralised social media protocol ActivityPub. It will help users of the new app to take their accounts and followers to the other apps which support ActivityPub including Mastodon.

As per Meta chief product officer Chris Cox, the new app will use Instagram's account system to populate a user's information. The public name of the app could be ‘Threads’.

According to Cox, Meta has celebrities including DJ Slime expressing commitment to use the app and is said to be in discussions with top names including Oprah Winfrey and The Dalai Lama.

The Meta executive said coding for ‘Project 92’ began in January and the app will be available soon. This comes at a time when Twitter is facing backlash over the handling of social media platform by its new owner Elon Musk.



In a later development, Musk has announced that the social media platform will begin to pay verified content creators for advertisements in their replies and the first payment block will be of around $5 million.

In a tweet, the billionaire said that the creator must be verified and only ads served to the verified users count. Ever since Musk acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion last October, the platform has been struggling to retain advertisers who have been concerned about the placement of their ads following the mass layoffs in the company.

Twitter's newly named CEO, Linda Yaccarino, an advertising veteran from NBCUniversal, is about to take the helm at the social media platform.

Musk had said that the messaging service makes about 5 or 6 cents per hour of attention from users and could raise that to 15 cents or more with advertisements that are more relevant and timely.

