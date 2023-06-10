Dogs play ‘laziest’ game of tug of war. People call them ‘spirit animals’

Have you ever seen those videos that show pet cats or dogs being extremely lazy? This video shared on Reddit is a perfect addition to that category. The video shows two dogs playing a game of tug of war but without moving from their places. The hilarious video has also prompted many Reddit users to say that the doggos are their ‘spirit animals’. Watch the video to know if you feel the same too. The image shows two dogs plays a game of tug of war. (Reddit/@Ravenclaw_14)

“The laziest tug of war game ever,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two dogs lying on a floor. The pooches are seen biting a toy from opposite sides. Throughout the video, they try to take the toy from each other but without putting in any kind of effort. The video ends with them lying in the same position.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several responses from people.

Here's how Reddit users reacted:

“They're my spirit animals,” posted a Reddit user. “A battle to the death, (sorry, meant nap),” joked another. “Hahahaha!! This is fricken hilarious!!!” added a third. “After having two Great Danes I can honestly say I would never want any other kind of dog though lol,” wrote a fourth.