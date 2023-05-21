Home / Trending / Dog perfectly imitates pet parent’s laughter. Watch

Dog perfectly imitates pet parent’s laughter. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 21, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The video shared on Instagram captures a dog perfectly imitating its human's laughter.

A dog is making people laugh out loud after a video of the pooch imitating its human’s laughter was shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video shows how a Husky perfectly copies the way its pet parent laughs in front of them. There is a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too.

The image taken from the video features a dog who imitates its human's laughter. (Instagram/@huskysplanet)
The image taken from the video features a dog who imitates its human's laughter. (Instagram/@huskysplanet)

Also Read: Three kids narrowly escape hippo’s jaws while swimming, old video goes viral again

The video is posted with a caption that reads, “She fully mocked my laugh”. The clip opens to show two dogs, one sitting on a couch and the other lying on the floor. The dog sitting on the floor suddenly starts barking, which resembles a human’s laughter. Within moments, the human, from behind the camera, laughs in the same way, and the dog imitates them again. A text overlay appearing on the screen also adds context to the entire scene. “My husky mocks my laughter,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 8. With over 6.1 lakh views, the clip has also accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“They’re so smart,” posted an Instagram user. “Aww, smart babies,” joined another. “That’s intelligence right there,” added a third. “OMG! So cute, lol,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Dog spends his evening playing piano and singing. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video instagram
dog video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out