Three kids narrowly escape hippo’s jaws while swimming, old video goes viral again

An old video that has been going viral again on the Internet has sent shivers down people’s spines. Reason? The video documents a hair-raising encounter between a hippo and three kids. While the kids managed to escape, the sudden arrival of the hippo has made people jump scare. Chances are, the video will leave you with a spine-tingling sensation. The kids manage to escape the hippo's jaws. (Twitter/@TerrifyingNatur)

“No one expects the hippo,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Twitter account Terrifying Nature. The video shows three boys having fun in a water body. As the video progresses, a hippo appears out of nowhere, sending the boys into a frenzy. All three of them quickly fled, managing to evade any danger. This video was shared on Facebook in 2021 with the caption, “...Three boys almost getting into trouble with a hippo while swimming… fortunately both the hippo and boys fled into opposite directions after getting a proper fright….”

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on May 14, the video has been viewed over 1.5 million times and the numbers are still going up. The share has also prompted netizens to leave comments.

Here’s what Twitter users have to say about the viral video:

“I would pass out,” wrote a Twitter user. Another shared, “Really hoping they all made it out safely.” “My God! Thank God, the children were very lucky,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “It’s all fun and games until the hippo surfaces.” “Always expect hippos in hippo infested waters,” added a fifth.

