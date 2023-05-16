Little boy’s guidance helps lost lamb reunite with its mother. Watch

A little boy’s compassionate act has touched the hearts of many as he becomes the guiding light for a lost lamb in need. The heart-melting moment was captured on video and is now quickly going viral on social media, spreading joy and warmth. The clip might even uplift your spirits. Little boy helping a lost lamb reunite with its mother.(Twitter/@Yoda4ever)

“Kid helps reunite a lost lamb with its mother…,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Twitter handle @Yoda4ever. The video opens to show a little boy guiding a lost lamb to its anxious mother. He even points his finger towards the lamb’s mother. As the video goes on, the sheep can be seen running towards its baby. The kid doesn’t leave the lamb’s side until it reunites with its mama. Towards the end, the sheep embraces her little one, and together, they walk away, sharing a beautiful moment of love and reunion.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has so far raked up more than 2.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped love-filled comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

A Twitter user posted, “Why am I sobbing?” “Little baabaa is so kindhearted and sweet. This made my day baa-tter,” expressed another. A third added, “This is so cute.” “They communicated. Trust is awesome,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “These two don’t need language!”

