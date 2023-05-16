Viral Brain Teaser: Can you spot four doves in this pic?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, known for his mind-boggling brain teasers, continues to amaze and perplex audiences with his latest creation. Shared on Facebook, the brain teaser features a delightful scene of a flock of birds seemingly enjoying each other’s company. However, the challenge lies in spotting four doves hidden among them. What makes this brain teaser even more challenging is that the doves blend in almost seamlessly with the surrounding cockatoos, making it an actual test of keen observation. Viral Brain Teaser: Can you quickly find all four doves hidden in plain sight in this pic?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

The intriguing brain teaser was shared by the artist, who also goes by Dudolf, with a simple question: “Can you find four doves among the cockatoos?” As people engage with the brain teaser, opinions vary. While some proudly claim to have spotted all four doves hidden in plain sight, others admit to only finding three. So, are you ready to delve into this captivating challenge?

Take a look at the viral brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser that has been baffling people was shared a few hours ago. It has since raked up a plethora of reactions on Facebook and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

A Facebook user posted, “Found the cuties among the very stylish cockatoos.” “Yea! I found all four!!” exclaimed another. A third added, “Not easy, but I found them.” “Well done! The first time you’ve gotten me!” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “Took me forever but I finally found all 4!” “Anyone else go cross-eyed on this one? I tried just going one by one down the rows, saying: Cockatoo, cockatoo, cockatoo…. And I just kept repeating rows and now the word holds no more meaning,” commented a sixth.

If you were able to find all four doves in this brain teaser, you have eagle eyes. For others seeking a solution, we have provided a picture below.

Viral Brain Teaser: Four doves among cockatoos are highlighted in this picture. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

Earlier, a food-related brain teaser went viral. The brain teaser features a McDonald’s drink, french fries and a burger, each with value. People were challenged to solve the brain teaser using BODMAS.

