Leopard makes a mighty leap as forest officials release it into the wild. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
May 16, 2023 02:08 PM IST

A video shared online by an IFS officer captures the moments when a leopard was released into the forest.

The videos that capture the rescue and release of animals back to their natural habitat often delight viewers. And a video recently posted on Twitter features something similar. The video showcases the moment when dedicated forest officials set a rescued leopard free. As expected, the video has received numerous responses from people. Many lauded the team’s efforts to release the rescued leopard into the wild.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows the leopard in a pickup truck moments before it makes a mighty leap. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption, “That leopard was in some hurry. Successfully rescued and released in the wild. Without any untoward incident. Yesterday night by our teams. Forest is a 24X7 job.” The 19-second clip opens to show the dedicated efforts of forest officials as they carefully release the caged leopard into its natural habitat during the night. With a mighty leap, the leopard bounds into the darkness, swiftly disappearing from sight.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on May 14, the tweet has accumulated over 40,600 views. Additionally, it has also collected numerous likes and raked a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

IFS officer Saket Badola dropped a comment on the video. He wrote, “Well done. Nothing better than successfully releasing a wild animal back in the wild. Kudos to the team.” An individual wrote, “That joy from the dept guys is just wonderful.. Love the job day in and day out.” “Not at all easy, that too, during night time.” “I love the way forest folks are working, full energy and passion towards work!!” added another. A third posted, “Can’t agree more, about the last line.” “Great job. Congratulations,” expressed a fourth. Many even dropped clapping emojis in the comments.

