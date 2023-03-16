Snow leopard’s prey-catching skills stun the Internet. Watch

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan regularly shares intriguing wildlife-related posts on Twitter. From sharing mesmerizing pictures of wildlife to challenging people to identify various creatures, the IFS officer’s Twitter account is filled with several fascinating posts. And his recent post on the microblogging site is no different. It captures a snow leopard catching its prey along a super steep slope.

“What a brilliant hunter,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while retweeting the video. The video opens to show the snow leopard chasing its prey along a steep slope. As the video progresses, the prey stumbles off a cliff and falls to the ground. The snow leopard then catches its prey. The video retweeted by the IFS officer was shared by the Twitter handle @the_wildindia with the caption, “Ghost of the mountains. Most agile hunters. Snow leopard hunting near Ullay, a Shyapu Ladakh Urial on 13th March.”

Since being shared on March 15, the video has raked up more than 71,300 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received numerous responses from netizens.

Here’s how people responded to the video:

“What a speed and grip on the mountains!” posted an individual. Another added, “That’s some pretty amazing footage.” “Incredible,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Survival of the fittest.”

