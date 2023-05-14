Rabbit’s selfless act saves stranded cat, video goes viral

Witnessing animals lend a helping hand to their fellow creatures in need is one delightful experience. These heartwarming moments, when captured on camera, become cherished videos that spread joy and warmth across the Internet. One such video that is winning hearts online features a rabbit stepping in to assist a cat in need. Rabbit saves a cat in need by digging a hole. (Twitter/@AnimalBeingBro5)

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @AnimalBeingBros5 with the caption, “This rabbit saving a cat who couldn’t find its way out.” The video showcases the unwavering dedication of a rabbit as it selflessly removes mud to assist a cat trapped under a shed. Once the mud is cleared, the rabbit goes a step further and smooths out the ground, creating a clear pathway for the cat to escape its confinement.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on May 13, the tweet has raked up more than 1,2 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even left comments after watching the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

“It’s just incredible what goes on in the animal kingdom that we have no idea of, they are truly beautiful souls,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Awww.” “What a kind champion,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Adorable.” “The last move to end work just amazing,” expressed a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON