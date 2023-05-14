Ed Sheeran strike a pose with cute Corgi dog in viral video. Watch aww-worthy moment

Celebrities share our deep love and affection for pets. Not just they share posts on social media involving their furry friends, but they have also been captured on video engaging with other pets, spreading joy wherever they go. Now, a video that is going viral on social media and is delighting netizens shows singer Ed Sheeran enjoying the company of a Corgi dog named Maxine. Ed Sheeran with the Corgi dog named Maxine. (Instagram/@madmax_fluffyroad)

“New daddy, who is this? @teddysphotos,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Maxine the Fluffy Corgi. The cute dog, who has over 9.7 lakh followers on Instagram, lives in New York City. The video shows Ed Sheeran capturing a delightful moment as he carries Maxine in a backpack. As he pans the camera to show Maxine, he exclaims, “This is amazing.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has raked up more than 9.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has even prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“Collab we never knew we needed,” read a comment from a dog page named Lady the Golden Retriever. Another dog page, Bruno the Mini Dachshund, wrote, “Yessss.” A third dog page, Doug The Pug, posted, “You guys look related!!”

“Is it true ‘Shape of you’ was written about Maxine?” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “So amazing that Maxine takes time to take photos and videos with fans.” A third shared, “You can see who the real celebrity is.” “No freaking way. Ed Sheeran got to meet Maxine?! In fact, not only meet but also carry! He must’ve been really buzzing after that,” expressed a fourth. A fifth joined, “He’s in love with the shape of Chonk.”

