Ed Sheeran playing with an adorable pug will make you say aww. Watch

Published on Oct 26, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Ed Sheeran was seen enjoying with a dog. Take a look at the video inside.

Ed Sheeran with a dog.(Instagram/@itsdougthepug)
ByVrinda Jain

Celebrities love pets as much as we do. They routinely post photos of memorable occasions involving their animals on social media. These videos and pictures frequently touch the emotions of even their fans and followers. But this isn't all; a lot of famous personalities have also been seen outside playing around with other pets and animals. Recently, singer Ed Sheeran was seen enjoying with an adorable pug.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @itsdougthepug, you can see a woman recording Ed Sheeran and the pug. The dog is in Ed Sheeran's hand, and he is showing the pug around to others and telling them that it is Doug the pug. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Is there anything cuter than Ed Sheeran saying Doug the Pug?"

Take a look at Ed Sheeran playing with the pug here:

This video was shared only a few hours ago on the social media platform. Since then, it has been viewed more than three lakh times and also has close to 38,000 thousand likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Hey Doug, was he in love with the shape of you?" Another person said, "Ohhhh myyyyyy goshhhhhh, like times a million! He's my favorite, well they both are." A third person said, "Didn't think anything could make Ed Sheeran any cuter but seeing him holding Doug the Pug just made my heart melt!" "Wow, that's cute."

Sign out