Rare species of fish with 4 eyes discovered in Assam's Karimganj. Watch viral video

Assam has been severely affected by floods, which has made an impact on lakhs of people. Amid the floods, a few residents made a fascinating discovery of a rare fish with four eyes. Yes, you read that right. This rare fish also has a long spine and was found in Karimganj flood waters. All India Radio News shared a video of the same on social media. This fish was found in Assam.

"A rare species of fish came up in a person's net in Karimganj district while fishing in the flood water. The fish has four eyes and a long spine." wrote All India Radio News as they shared the video. The clip shows a black and white coloured fish with four eyes and a long spine. Numerous people surrounding the fish watch it in amazement. (Also Read: Assam flood situation slightly improves, over 5 lakh affected, 14 deaths)

Watch the video of the fish here:

Last year, a ghoulish-looking fish with a long antenna-like attachment on its head was found in the USA. Crystal Cove State Park took the initiative to Facebook to inform people about these species of fish. They wrote, "It's angler fish at Crystal Cove State Park. There are more than 200 species of anglerfish worldwide, and this particular fish is most likely the Pacific Football Fish. Only females possess a long stalk on the head with bioluminescent tips used as a lure to entice prey in pitch-black water as deep as 3,000 feet!"

They further added, "Their teeth, like pointed shards of glass, are transparent, and their large mouth is capable of sucking up and swallowing prey the size of their own body. While females can reach lengths of 24 inches, males only grow to be about an inch long, and their sole purpose is to find a female and help her reproduce."

"To see an actual angler fish intact is very rare, and it is unknown how or why these fish ended up onshore. Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the curious diversity of marine life lurking below the water's surface in California's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), and as scientists continue to learn more about these deep sea creatures, it's important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful and mysterious ocean!" wrote at the end.