Assam flood situation slightly improves, over 5 lakh affected, 14 deaths

Due to less rainfall in the past two days, the flood situation in Assam slightly improved on Sunday. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA),535246 people across 14 districts of Assam are affected. Due to less rainfall in the past two days, the flood situation in Assam slightly improved on Sunday.

Three more deaths were reported on Sunday which took the tally of deaths, since May 28, to 14. Some individuals are still missing, as per district authorities.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to ASDMA, the number of affected persons was 601642 on Saturday which came down on Sunday. The major rivers including Brahmaputra and Barak are flowing below the danger level and the major sluice gates were opened on Sunday to release the stagnant waters, officials said.

The 14 flood affected districts are Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hojai, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Cachar, South Salmara, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat and Dima-Hasao.

ALSO READ| Assam: Husband held for dowry after 19-year-old wife allegedly dies by suicide

Nagaon is the most affected district with more than 3 lakh population impacted followed by Cachar where the number of affected persons is more than one lakh. Among the three deaths on Sunday, two were reported from Cachar while one person died in Nagaon.

Assam water resource minister Pijush Hazarika is visiting the flood affected districts and he said that the restoration works are going on across the 13 districts. "We are providing adequate support to the victims and also the damaged areas are being repaired quickly," he said.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the flood situation and assured adequate assistance. A well-equipped team of National Disaster Response Force on Saturday reached Barak Valley part of Assam and the officials said that they'll be staying here till the situation becomes normal.

Due to heavy rainfall, massive landslides were reported in Dima Hasao district which disrupted both rail and road connectivity between Barak Valley and rest of Assam. According to the officials, the railway tracks are now in a better position and some stranded trains have been passed.

On Sunday, a 64-year-old retired sub-inspector accidentally fell into the flood water and went missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were called for rescue but he remained untraced till Sunday night.

Around 40,000 people from across the 13 flood affected districts have taken shelter in 275 relief camps and a new batch of flood refugees are taking shelter in the camps, as per the district authorities. Highest number of camps have been formed in Cachar district where over 22,000 people have taken shelter.

ASDMA said that more than 8143 hectares of agricultural land are under flood water till Sunday and the farmers are saying that it'll have a great impact on agricultural production in the upcoming days.

In Mizoram, the search operation continued on Sunday as a few individuals are still missing at the sites where landslides took place during the rain.

The state's largest students' association Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) is supporting the disaster response forces in the search operations and they said that the activities will continue further.

However, the state government authorities said that if the bodies are not found Monday 4pm, the search operation will be discontinued. According to the officials, a total 28 dead bodies have been recovered till Saturday.