Assam: Husband held for dowry after 19-year-old wife allegedly dies by suicide

Silchar: The Assam police on Saturday arrested a man from Dhemaji district on dowry charges a day after his 19-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide. (Representative Photo)

Police said they arrested the husband, identified as Ramesh Gogoi, after registering a case under 304-B (dowry death) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased, identified as Tolari Koch Gogoi, married Ramesh from Dhemaji’s Khubalia area a few years back.

Police, citing the family members of the woman, said they had in the past lodged a complaint against Ramesh, who eloped with Tolari a few years back, and forcibly married their daughter, who was 15 years old at the time.

Police said they are also investigating if Ramesh is accused of practising child marriage.

“As of now, we have found him being accused of promoting dowry and abetment of suicide. However, an investigation is going on, and if required, we’ll include [child marriage] sections to the case,” an investigating officer said.

Tolari’s mother alleged that Ramesh used to torture her both physically and mentally while demanding money. “She was depressed and was in fear. That anxiety forced her to finish life,” she said.

Police said they recovered the body from Ramesh’s house on Friday, but he fled from the spot. “On Saturday afternoon, we managed to catch him.” He will be produced before the court on Sunday.

The woman’s body has been sent for postmortem, said police.

