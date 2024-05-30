UP cop performs CPR on monkey, who fell unconscious due to sweltering heat, saves its life. Watch

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, a cop found a “lifeless” monkey who had fallen from a tree in the premises of the police station. Without wasting time, he performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the animal to save its life, which fell unconscious due to the sweltering heat. UP: The cop pumped the chest of the monkey, who fell unconscious due to extreme heat, for 45 minutes. (Representative image)

According to a report by The Times of India, Vikas Tomar, head constable at Chhatari police station in Uttar Pradesh, performed CPR on the monkey on May 24 while his colleagues protected him from an agitated troupe.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We are trained to handle emergencies. Since the bodies of humans and monkeys are very similar, I tried to revive the monkey while my colleagues protected me from an agitated troupe. I pumped the chest for almost 45 minutes with intermittent rubbing and pouring little amounts of water into the mouth and finally it revived,” Tomar told the outlet.

The outlet further reported that veterinarian Dr Hari Om Sharma administered an antibiotic to the monkey after it regained consciousness.

Also Read| Cop performs CPR on unconscious snake to try and save its life

A video of the monkey’s revival by Tomar was shared by news agency IANS with the caption, “Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life.”

The video opens to show Tomar performing CPR on the unconscious monkey. As the video goes on, someone can be heard saying, “Isko thora sa pani aur do. Thora pani dal do [Feed it some more water. Pour some water on it].”

The video then transitions to show the monkey standing on its hind legs, supported by Tomar, who is holding its front legs to aid in revival. Towards the end of the video, the monkey gains consciousness and jumps when Tomar pours water on it.

Watch the UP cop performing CPR on the monkey below:

The video was shared on May 30. It has since then collected numerous views and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“This man deserves appreciation,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Hats off to the policeman.”

“God bless you,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Made my day. Huge respect for him.”

“Humanity is still alive,” joined a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Massive respect.”