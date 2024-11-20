Falling money crashes through car sunroof in Varanasi, walks away unharmed. Watch

A shocking video shows a monkey fall through the sunroof of a car in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi after it slipped, possibly while leaping from one building to another. The video of the monkey's frightening fall has gone viral on social media. The 10-minute clip, shared by multiple accounts on X, has gathered hundreds of thousands of views. The video of the monkey's frightening fall has gone viral on social media. (X/@GaurangBhardwa1)

The short video, captured on a CCTV camera of shop in a busy market, shows a black car parked on the street. Seconds later, something falls from a great height, shattering the car's sunroof and shocking onlookers. A monkey quickly leaps out of the car's broken top, jumps on the road and walks away unbothered and apparently unharmed.

Take a look at the video here:

Two motorcycles stop as the monkey crosses the street and walks off in front of them. Shocked passersby watch the whole incident unfold within seconds.

‘He must be watching this video’

The video was captured in Varanasi's Visheshwarganj and has amused many users on social media. While some were concerned for the animal, others were left laughing about the unfortunate but bizarre incident.

One X user got a hilarious response after she asked whether the animal was okay. "He must be watching his video now," said another user, while sharing a GIF of a monkey using a phone.

Others were confused about how the car's owner would explain the damage to the car to his insurance company. "Will insurance cover this situation? Genuine question," he asked, while another wondered, “How will the car owner explain the incident to an insurance company?”

Some even tried to estimate the cost of repairs for the damage to the car. Users agreed that the damage could cost the car owner anywhere from ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh to repair.

"That's the reason I never asked my father to buy a car. No car, no damage," wrote a third user.