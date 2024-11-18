Doodh Cola? Kolkata’s eatery’s bizarre milk and Cola combo leaves internet in disbelief

Fusion foods and beverages continue to surprise and captivate our taste buds, merging traditional favourites with bold new ideas. One such drink that has grabbed the internet's attention is Doodh Cola. Available exclusively at the Balwant Singh Dhaba in Kolkata, this fusion beverage is making waves, and here’s why. Kolkata's Doodh Cola, a bizarre milk and cola fusion, stunned internet.(Instagram/storiesbyaradhana)

(Also read: Delhi street vendor creates 'fruit momos' in viral video, disgusts internet: 'This is poison')

A surprising blend of milk and cola

In a video shared by influencer Aradhana Chatterjee on Instagram, she introduces viewers to Doodh Cola, describing it as "the world's most bizarre drink." With an intriguing mix of milk and cola, this fusion drink might sound unusual at first, but it holds a surprising charm. Aradhana also reveals the history behind this curious combination, stating that the drink's origins trace back to Victorian England. However, the unique cola variation was reportedly invented by a Dhaba in India, specifically by Balwant Singh, during a journey to Bhagat Singh village with his son during the scorching summer months.

A drink with a rich legacy

As Aradhana continues, she highlights the significance of Doodh Cola at Balwant Singh Dhaba. "Designed for hot climates, this drink has become one of the most famous items on their menu, attracting people from all over India and beyond," she says. The Dhaba owners claim their method of preparing Doodh Cola prevents the milk from curdling, ensuring a smooth and authentic taste that others simply can't replicate. A descendant of Balwant Singh, also featured in the video, adds, "Children, youth, and older people – they all love Doodh Cola. It was born right here."

Watch the clip here:

Internet's reaction

The video has now amassed over one million views, sparking widespread interest. Social media users have been quick to react, with some expressing both disbelief and fascination. One user commented, "I can’t believe this exists! Definitely want to try it now!" Another wrote, "Not sure about mixing milk and cola, but this Dhaba’s version sounds intriguing." A third added, "Kolkata always has such amazing food experiences – this drink is definitely on my list!"

(Also read: Chocolate idli with strawberry jam? Bengaluru street vendor's bizarre creation angers internet)

However, not all reactions have been entirely positive. One user remarked, "I don’t know if I’m ready to try this yet," while another jokingly said, "Only in India will you find such crazy combinations!"