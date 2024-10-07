Delhi street vendor creates 'fruit momos' in viral video, disgusts internet: 'This is poison'

While most of us know momo lovers who are willing to try any version of their favourite dumplings, a video showing a street vendor making fruit momos has received a big thumbs down from even the most hardcore momo enthusiasts. Priced at ₹ 170, a viral video on Instagram shows the vendor frying a plate of apples, bananas, pears and guavas in butter before adding fried momos.(instagram/realfoodler)

Social media is often abuzz with accusations that North India, especially Delhi-NCR, is notorious for its momo experiments which have led to such creations like tandoori, chocolate and kurkure momos.

The simple dish of vegetables or ground meat packed inside soft dough that is either steamed or fried has come a long way and some say it's gone a bit too far.

The most recent creation comes from Delhi's Vivek Vihar where a street vendor is selling fruit momos.

Momos fried with apples, bananas

Priced at ₹170, a viral video on Instagram shows the vendor frying a plate of apples, bananas, pears and guavas in butter.

He then adds milk, cheese, cream and seasons the whole dish with salt, oregano and chilli flakes.

Then come the momos. A plate of fried paneer momos is added to the mix before a steaming plate of the bizarre concoction is served to the customer.

"Aise momos puri Delhi mein nahi milenge" (You won't find momos like this anywhere else in Delhi)," says the food blogger @realfoodler while sharing the video

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video, which has over 8.8 lakh views, has enraged users who were disgusted by the bizarre creation.

"What he made is technically poison for the body," wrote one user.

"Times were good when there were only veg, chicken, and paneer steamed momos," said another user.

"Not disrespecting you, but I'd rather choose poison," said a third user.

"Is this momo veg or cheese? Brother, this is poison," read one comment.